USTA picks new U.S. Open tournament referee, chief umpire

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Soeren Friemel is the new U.S. Open tournament referee, and Jake Garner has been selected to succeed him as the chief umpire for the American tennis major.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced the appointments Thursday.
Friemel takes over for Brian Earley, who retired after 26 years as tournament referee in Flushing Meadows.
The job includes making sure rules and procedures are followed, serving as final authority on all officiating matters and approving officials’ match assignments.
Friemel has been head of officiating for the International Tennis Federation since 2014 and will retain that post.
He was chief umpire at the U.S. Open from 2016-18.
Garner, the chair umpire for 18 Grand Slam finals, now will oversee selection, training and scheduling of U.S. Open officials.
BRISBANE, Australia — Australia will play its Fed Cup semifinal against Belarus on April 20-21 on hard courts at Pat Rafter Arena.
Brisbane-based Ash Barty led the Australian team to a 3-2 win over the United States in February at Asheville, North Carolina. She is also expected to be on the Australian team for the semifinal, where she should feel right at home.
The last time Australia reached the Fed Cup semifinals was in 2014, when it lost to Germany, also at Pat Rafter Arena.
Australia captain Alicia Molik on Thursday said: “The whole team, led by Ash, worked hard for the win over the USA and I can honestly say that … was one of the highlights of my career.”
France and Romania will meet in the other semifinal on clay at Rouen, France.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Johanna Konta and Americans Amanda Anisimova and Lauren Davis won first-round matches as women’s play began at the BNP Paribas Open.
Konta beat Pauline Parmentier 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday. Anisimova topped Aleksandra Krunic 6-0, 6-4, and Davis outlasted Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Anisimova moves on to play No. 16 seed Elise Mertens. Davis will face 20th-seeded Garbine Muguruza.
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, a semifinalist last week in the Mexico Open, got by Irina-Camelia Begu 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3. Also advancing was Stefanie Voegele, who beat American Sachia Vickery 7-5, 6-2. Voegele next plays No. 4 Sloane Stephens.
In women’s doubles, second-seeded Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic were knocked out in the opening round by Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 10-8. Fourth-seeded Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke also lost.
The men begin play in the Southern California desert on Thursday.