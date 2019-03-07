Konta, Anisimova win opening matches at BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Johanna Konta and Americans Amanda Anisimova and Lauren Davis won first-round matches as women’s play began at the BNP Paribas Open.
Konta beat Pauline Parmentier 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday. Anisimova topped Aleksandra Krunic 6-0, 6-4, and Davis outlasted Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Anisimova moves on to play No. 16 seed Elise Mertens. Davis will face 20th-seeded Garbine Muguruza.
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, a semifinalist last week in the Mexico Open, got by Irina-Camelia Begu 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3. Also advancing was Stefanie Voegele, who beat American Sachia Vickery 7-5, 6-2. Voegele next plays No. 4 Sloane Stephens.
In women’s doubles, second-seeded Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic were knocked out in the opening round by Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 10-8. Fourth-seeded Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke also lost.
The men begin play in the Southern California desert on Thursday.
LONDON — Andy Murray says he is pain-free after hip surgery but likely won’t play at Wimbledon.
Murray tells the BBC in an interview he wants to continue playing but the surgeons “couldn’t give me any guarantees.”
The three-time Grand Slam champion says “I don’t feel any pressure to come back. If it allows me to play that’s brilliant.”
After an emotional Australian Open exit in January, Murray had an operation to repair his damaged right hip with a metal implant. The 32-year-old Murray says he is now without pain for the first time in 18 months but cannot do “any high-impact movement.”
Murray, who has two daughters, says “having the surgery was to improve all the day-to-day things and my quality of life.”
SAO PAULO — Third seed Guido Pella of Argentina claimed his first professional title at the Brazil Open on Sunday.
The 28-year-old Pella beat Chile’s Christian Garin 7-5, 6-3 in an all-South American final.
The last time an Argentine player lifted the trophy was Federico Delbonis five years ago.
It was only the second meeting of the two finalists. The previous occasion saw Pella win in the second round of last year’s Argentina Open.