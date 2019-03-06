Andy Murray upbeat after hip surgery, hopes to play again

LONDON — Andy Murray says he is pain-free after hip surgery but likely won’t play at Wimbledon.
Murray tells the BBC in an interview he wants to continue playing but the surgeons “couldn’t give me any guarantees.”
The three-time Grand Slam champion says “I don’t feel any pressure to come back. If it allows me to play that’s brilliant.”
After an emotional Australian Open exit in January, Murray had an operation to repair his damaged right hip with a metal implant. The 32-year-old Murray says he is now without pain for the first time in 18 months but cannot do “any high-impact movement.”
Murray, who has two daughters, says “having the surgery was to improve all the day-to-day things and my quality of life.”
SAO PAULO — Third seed Guido Pella of Argentina claimed his first professional title at the Brazil Open on Sunday.
The 28-year-old Pella beat Chile’s Christian Garin 7-5, 6-3 in an all-South American final.
The last time an Argentine player lifted the trophy was Federico Delbonis five years ago.
It was only the second meeting of the two finalists. The previous occasion saw Pella win in the second round of last year’s Argentina Open.
ACAPULCO, Mexico — China’s Wang Yafan won the Mexico Open on Saturday night for her first WTA Tour title, beat fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.
The 24-year-Wang, ranked 65th in the world, overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the second set.
“This is my first time in Acapulco, and I really like it here,” Wang told the crowd. “It was an amazing week. This is a good tournament and everything is very nice.”
In the men’s final, second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany faced Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.
In women’s doubles, Victoria Azarenka won a title for the first time since giving birth to son Leo in December 2016, teaming with Zheng Saisai to beat third-seeded Guiiana Olmos and Desirae Krawczyk 6-1, 6-2.