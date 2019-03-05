Getty Images

Two Austrian cyclists suspended by UCI amid doping probe

Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 12:29 PM EST
AIGLE, Switzerland — The International Cycling Union says it has suspended two Austrian riders because of their role in a doping ring.

The UCI says it will help Austrian anti-doping authorities build a case against Georg Preidler and Stefan Denifl, who have both raced in Grand Tours and made up Austria’s road-race team at the 2016 Olympics.

Preidler’s team, Groupama-FDJ, said Monday the rider had resigned and admitted “inexcusable involvement” in blood doping, including undergoing two procedures last year.

The suspensions follow raids last week by police at the Nordic skiing world championships in Austria and a medical practice in Germany. A German doctor who used to work in pro cycling, Mark Schmidt, is accused of providing blood doping services to athletes in various sports.

Another Austrian cyclist admits blood doping as case widens

Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 12:49 PM EST
VIENNA — Austrian cyclist Georg Preidler has admitted to blood doping linked to a case in which five skiers were arrested, his professional team Groupama-FDJ said Monday.

Preidler offered “his immediate and spontaneous resignation, justified by his inexcusable involvement” in the doping case, Groupama-FDJ said. He had allegedly undergone “blood collection” procedures twice last year.

The team said it had informed the International Cycling Union, French law enforcement and the French anti-doping agency.

“The UCI does not have any first-hand information concerning confessions made by cyclists,” the Switzerland-based governing body said in a statement.

However, the cycling body said it asked its independent investigators to exchange information with Austrian authorities and the World Anti-Doping Agency to advance each other’s cases.

Authorities in Austria previously said Sunday that another rider had admitted to doping and was suspected of sports fraud in connection with the case. That rider wasn’t named under Austrian privacy laws.

Preidler has raced in eight Grand Tours, including twice at the Tour de France, and took part in the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta last season. He was 16th for Austria in the time trial at the 2016 Olympics.

Austrian and German police arrested nine people last week, including five cross-country skiers at the world championships and a German doctor. Austrian authorities said they had disrupted an “international doping ring” with involvement in multiple sports. One skier was arrested part-way through a blood transfusion.

The doctor at the center of the case is Mark Schmidt, who worked for the Gerolsteiner cycling team around the time Austrian rider Bernhard Kohl was stripped of his third place and the polka-dot jersey for best climber at the 2008 Tour de France for doping.

Schmidt, who was arrested in Erfurt, where he has a medical practice, has denied wrongdoing.

Belgian cycling race stopped after women’s rider caught men

Associated PressMar 3, 2019, 9:17 PM EST
The women’s edition of a prestigious one-day cycling race in Belgium was halted after a breakaway rider had almost caught the men’s race, which had started on the same course 10 minutes earlier.

Former Swiss road race champion Nicole Hanselmann rode clear in the opening miles of Omloop het Nieuwsblad on Saturday. But when she approached the men’s race, organizers of the early cobbled classic called for the women’s race to be neutralized so that a gap would remain between the races.

Hanselmann was allowed to restart ahead of the rest of the field in an attempt to restore the two-minute advantage she had built up. But the break coupled with the cold conditions sapped Hanselmann of energy and the rest of the field eventually caught her.

Chantal Blaak wound up winning the race. Hanselmann finished 74th.