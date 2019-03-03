Twentieth horse dies at Santa Anita while racing on sloppy track

ARCADIA, Calif. — Another horse has died at Santa Anita, making it 20 fatalities at the racetrack since its winter meet began on Dec. 26.
The latest incident occurred Saturday during the third race when 4-year-old filly Eskenforadrink was in the lead of the $16,000 claiming race. Jockey Geovanni Franco pulled her up with an injury to her front leg. The filly was vanned off the track and later euthanized.
The dirt surface was rated sloppy from rain, but it’s unknown whether the track condition played any role in the horse’s injury.
Earlier in the week, Santa Anita closed for two days for extensive testing of its surface. Mick Peterson, a soil and safety expert from the University of Kentucky, proclaimed the track “100 percent ready” to resume racing.
Of the 20 deaths, seven have occurred during a race on the dirt, five have occurred on turf and eight came during training on dirt.
Horses resumed training and racing on Thursday and Friday without incident. Training was canceled on Saturday because of rain.
The weather forecast for the upcoming week calls for several days of rain.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Code of Honor went to the lead midway through the stretch and won the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes on Saturday, more than likely clinching a spot in the Kentucky Derby with the performance.
Code of Honor finished the 1 1/16 miles at Gulfstream Park in 1 minute, 43.85 seconds for trainer Shug McGaughey and jockey John Velazquez. It was the first time that McGaughey and Velazquez won the Fountain of Youth since 2013 – when Orb prevailed, on his way to winning the Kentucky Derby two months later.
Bourbon War was second and Vekoma finished third.
The win was worth 50 points in the Kentucky Derby qualifying standings for Code of Honor, and that will likely be enough to secure one of the 20 spots in the field at Churchill Downs on May 4.
“It was impressive for him to run a race like this,” Velazquez said.
Code of Honor returned $21, $8.60 and $5.40. Bourbon War paid $5 and $3.20, and Vekoma returned $3.60.
Code of Honor could race next in the Florida Derby on March 30, also at Gulfstream.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Roadster, idle since a third-place finish September 3, returned to the races with a 2 1/2-length victory in the $57,000 feature at Santa Anita.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says the colt is “back on the (Kentucky) Derby trail.” He says the colt turned in quite a performance off a nearly six-month layoff.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Roadster ran a mile in 1:37.53 on Friday. The colt paid $3.80 to win as the 4-5 second choice.
Roadster has two wins in three career starts and earnings of $106,200. He was purchased for $525,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling sale by owner Speedway Stable LLC.
Nolo Contesto finished second as the 3-5 favorite. Manhattan Up was third.