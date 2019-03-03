Guido Pella wins first career title at Brazil Open

SAO PAULO — Third seed Guido Pella of Argentina claimed his first professional title at the Brazil Open on Sunday.
The 28-year-old Pella beat Chile’s Christian Garin 7-5, 6-3 in an all-South American final.
The last time an Argentine player lifted the trophy was Federico Delbonis five years ago.
It was only the second meeting of the two finalists. The previous occasion saw Pella win in the second round of last year’s Argentina Open.
ACAPULCO, Mexico — China’s Wang Yafan won the Mexico Open on Saturday night for her first WTA Tour title, beat fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.
The 24-year-Wang, ranked 65th in the world, overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the second set.
“This is my first time in Acapulco, and I really like it here,” Wang told the crowd. “It was an amazing week. This is a good tournament and everything is very nice.”
In the men’s final, second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany faced Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.
In women’s doubles, Victoria Azarenka won a title for the first time since giving birth to son Leo in December 2016, teaming with Zheng Saisai to beat third-seeded Guiiana Olmos and Desirae Krawczyk 6-1, 6-2.
