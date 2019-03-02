South Americans Pella, Garin to meet in Brazil Open final

SAO PAULO — Guido Pella of Argentina and Christian Garin of Chile will meet in Sunday’s final of the Brazil Open.
Third seed Pella advanced by beating Rio Open champion Laslo Djere of Serbia 7-6 (10), 7-6 (1) at the clay-court event on Saturday.
Garin eliminated Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4.
The only time the two have previously met was last year in the second round of the Argentina Open. Pella won 6-3, 7-6 (3) on that occasion.
Neither has won a professional title.
ACAPULCO, Mexico — China’s Wang Yafan won the Mexico Open on Saturday night for her first WTA Tour title, beat fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.
The 24-year-Wang, ranked 65th in the world, overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the second set.
“This is my first time in Acapulco, and I really like it here,” Wang told the crowd. “It was an amazing week. This is a good tournament and everything is very nice.”
In the men’s final, second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany faced Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.
In women’s doubles, Victoria Azarenka won a title for the first time since giving birth to son Leo in December 2016, teaming with Zheng Saisai to beat third-seeded Guiiana Olmos and Desirae Krawczyk 6-1, 6-2.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Add a century of career titles to Roger Federer’s staggering list of achievements in tennis.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion became the second male tennis player to win 100 tour-level tournament titles in the professional era when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
Jimmy Connors is the other male player to reach the milestone, and the American ended his career on 109 titles.
By beating a player nearly half his age in just 69 minutes, the 37-year-old Federer continued his record of winning at least one title every season since his first in 2001 in Milan – when he was 19.
Eight of his victories have come in Dubai.
“It’s an absolute dream come true right now,” Federer said on the court.
As well as his record haul of Grand Slam titles, which includes a record eight wins at Wimbledon, Federer has won a record six ATP Finals titles and topped the rankings for a record 310 weeks – including 237 straight.
In a battle of the generations, Federer partially avenged his loss to the 20-year-old Tsitsipas, a rising star from Greece, in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.
Federer broke serve in the first game and took the first set on his fourth set point.
The second set was more even, but Tsitsipas made the first big mistake in dumping an easy shot into the net to loose serve for 5-4. Federer held serve to love to join Connors in the century club.