Roadster wins at Santa Anita, back on Kentucky Derby trail

ARCADIA, Calif. — Roadster, idle since a third-place finish September 3, returned to the races with a 2 1/2-length victory in the $57,000 feature at Santa Anita.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says the colt is “back on the (Kentucky) Derby trail.” He says the colt turned in quite a performance off a nearly six-month layoff.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Roadster ran a mile in 1:37.53 on Friday. The colt paid $3.80 to win as the 4-5 second choice.
Roadster has two wins in three career starts and earnings of $106,200. He was purchased for $525,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling sale by owner Speedway Stable LLC.
Nolo Contesto finished second as the 3-5 favorite. Manhattan Up was third.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) Code of Honor went to the lead midway through the stretch and won the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes on Saturday, more than likely clinching a spot in the Kentucky Derby with the performance.
Code of Honor finished the 1 1/16 miles at Gulfstream Park in 1 minute, 43.85 seconds for trainer Shug McGaughey and jockey John Velazquez. It was the first time that McGaughey and Velazquez won the Fountain of Youth since 2013 – when Orb prevailed, on his way to winning the Kentucky Derby two months later.
Bourbon War was second and Vekoma finished third.
The win was worth 50 points in the Kentucky Derby qualifying standings for Code of Honor, and that will likely be enough to secure one of the 20 spots in the field at Churchill Downs on May 4.
“It was impressive for him to run a race like this,” Velazquez said.
Code of Honor returned $21, $8.60 and $5.40. Bourbon War paid $5 and $3.20, and Vekoma returned $3.60.
Code of Honor could race next in the Florida Derby on March 30, also at Gulfstream.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita will reopen for training and racing Thursday after being closed for two days while testing of the soil from its dirt oval was conducted in the wake of 19 horse deaths during the winter meeting.
Mick Peterson, a University of Kentucky track safety expert, pronounced the track “one hundred percent ready” after using ground-penetrating radar to ensure uniform consistency throughout the one-mile oval.
Peterson said Wednesday that the radar verified all of the materials, silt, clay and sand, as well as moisture content, are consistent everywhere on the track. Its dirt surface was peeled back 5 inches and reapplied.
Santa Anita has had 111/2 inches of rain and unusually cold temperatures this month.
Peterson says any further issues will be addressed because the safety of the horses, jockeys and exercise riders is “our number one priority and always will be.”
Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, says track ownership is committed to being held accountable for the safety and security of the horses.
There have been 19 fatalities during the current meeting that began Dec. 26 compared with seven last year. Last Saturday, Breeders’ Cup winner Battle of Midway sustained a fatal injury during a workout.