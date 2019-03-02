Roadster wins at Santa Anita, back on Kentucky Derby trail

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ARCADIA, Calif. — Roadster, idle since a third-place finish September 3, returned to the races with a 2 1/2-length victory in the $57,000 feature at Santa Anita.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says the colt is “back on the (Kentucky) Derby trail.” He says the colt turned in quite a performance off a nearly six-month layoff.

Ridden by Mike Smith, Roadster ran a mile in 1:37.53 on Friday. The colt paid $3.80 to win as the 4-5 second choice.

Roadster has two wins in three career starts and earnings of $106,200. He was purchased for $525,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling sale by owner Speedway Stable LLC.

Nolo Contesto finished second as the 3-5 favorite. Manhattan Up was third.