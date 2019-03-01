Federer into Dubai final, one win from 100th career title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Roger Federer can win the 100th title of his career at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will have to beat the rising star of tennis to do so.
Federer set up a title match against 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas by defeating Borna Coric 6-2, 6-2 in just 67 minutes in the semifinals of the ATP event on Friday.
Federer, who is 37, is looking to become the second man in the professional era to reach 100 tour-level tournament titles, joining Jimmy Connors, who won 109. Seven of Federer’s previous 99 wins have come in Dubai.
Tsitsipas had a tougher time getting to the final, rallying for a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) win over Gael Monfils.
Saturday’s match will be a battle of the generations – and a repeat of their meeting in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January, which was surprisingly won by Tsitsipas in four sets on his way to the semifinals.
Tsitsipas won the Open 13 in Marseille without dropping a set last week for the second title of his career, and has continued his strong form in the United Arab Emirates. He is now assured of a place in the top 10 of the world rankings for first time, replacing Marin Cilic.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Add a century of career titles to Roger Federer’s staggering list of achievements in tennis.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion became the second male tennis player to win 100 tour-level tournament titles in the professional era when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
Jimmy Connors is the other male player to reach the milestone, and the American ended his career on 109 titles.
By beating a player nearly half his age in just 69 minutes, the 37-year-old Federer continued his record of winning at least one title every season since his first in 2001 in Milan – when he was 19.
Eight of his victories have come in Dubai.
“It’s an absolute dream come true right now,” Federer said on the court.
As well as his record haul of Grand Slam titles, which includes a record eight wins at Wimbledon, Federer has won a record six ATP Finals titles and topped the rankings for a record 310 weeks – including 237 straight.
In a battle of the generations, Federer partially avenged his loss to the 20-year-old Tsitsipas, a rising star from Greece, in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.
Federer broke serve in the first game and took the first set on his fourth set point.
The second set was more even, but Tsitsipas made the first big mistake in dumping an easy shot into the net to loose serve for 5-4. Federer held serve to love to join Connors in the century club.
—
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Add a century of career titles to Roger Federer’s staggering list of achievements in tennis.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion became the second male tennis player to win 100 tour-level tournament titles in the professional era when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
Jimmy Connors is the other male player to reach the milestone, and the American ended his career on 109 titles.
By beating a player nearly half his age in just 69 minutes, the 37-year-old Federer continued his record of winning at least one title every season since his first in 2001 in Milan – when he was 19.
Eight of his victories have come in Dubai.
“It’s an absolute dream come true right now,” Federer said on the court.
As well as his record haul of Grand Slam titles, which includes a record eight wins at Wimbledon, Federer has won a record six ATP Finals titles and topped the rankings for a record 310 weeks – including 237 straight.
In a battle of the generations, Federer partially avenged his loss to the 20-year-old Tsitsipas, a rising star from Greece, in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.
Federer broke serve in the first game and took the first set on his fourth set point.
The second set was more even, but Tsitsipas made the first big mistake in dumping an easy shot into the net to loose serve for 5-4. Federer held serve to love to join Connors in the century club.