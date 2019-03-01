Alexander Zverev advances to Mexico Open final

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany advanced to the Mexico Open final Friday, beating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 7-6 (0), 6-3 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.
Ranked No. 3 in the world Zverev will face the winner of the late semifinal between third-seeded John Isner of the United States and Nick Kyrgios of Australia. Zverev has 10 ATP Tour titles, winning five times in 2017 and four last year.
Earlier, China’s Wang Yafan reached her first final WTA Tour final Friday, rallying to beat third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Wang will face the winner of the match between fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States and Bianca Andreescu of Canada.
SAO PAULO (AP) Third-seed Guido Pella of Argentina advanced to the Brazil Open semifinals Friday, beating compatriot Marco Trungelliti 6-0, 6-3.
Pella will face Serbia’s Laslo Djere, a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 winner over 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in a rematch of Djere’s victory Sunday at the Rio Open final.
Chile’s Christian Garin will face Norway’s Casper Ruud in the other semifinal in the clay-court tournament. Garin beat fourth-seed Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Ruud eliminated Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 6-1, 6-1.
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) Nick Kyrgios advanced to the Mexico Open semifinals Thursday night, following his comeback victory over top-seeded Rafael Nadal with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 decision over Stan Wawrinka.
On Wednesday night, Kyrgios overcame three match points to beat the second-ranked Nadal 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6) in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.
The 23-year-old Australian will face the winner of the late match between third-seeded John Isner of the United States and No. 8 John Millman of Australia. Kyrgios has four career titles, all on hardcourts.
The 33-year-old Wawrinka, from Switzerland, is a three-time Grand Slam winner.
Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany will play Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the other semifinal. Zverev beat Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4, and Norrie topped American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2.
In women’s play, third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia beat eighth-seeded Johanna Kotna of Britain 6-3, 7-5 to set up a match against China’s Wang Yafan. Wang beat Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-4, a day after Haddad Maia upset top-seeded Sloane Stephens.
Fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Kenin will face the winner of the late match between seventh-seeded Saisai Zheng of China and Bianca Andreescu of Canada.