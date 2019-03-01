Alexander Zverev advances to Mexico Open final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany advanced to the Mexico Open final Friday, beating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 7-6 (0), 6-3 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

Ranked No. 3 in the world Zverev will face the winner of the late semifinal between third-seeded John Isner of the United States and Nick Kyrgios of Australia. Zverev has 10 ATP Tour titles, winning five times in 2017 and four last year.

Earlier, China’s Wang Yafan reached her first final WTA Tour final Friday, rallying to beat third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Wang will face the winner of the match between fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States and Bianca Andreescu of Canada.