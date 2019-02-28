Top seeds Joao Sousa, Malek Jaziri fall in Brazil Open

SAO PAULO (AP) Top-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal and second-seeded Malek Jaziri of Tunisia dropped out of the Brazil Open on Thursday.
Norway’s Casper Ruud beat Sousa 6-3, 6-4, and Serbia’s Laslo Djere outlasted Jaziri 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament.
In the semifinals, Ruud will face Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien, and Djere will play Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime. Dellien beat seventh-seeded Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina 6-4, 7-6 (3), and the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime topped Spain’s Albert Ramos Vinolas 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).
No. 1-ranked Naomi Osaka has a new coach: Jermaine Jenkins.
Osaka’s agent confirmed in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday that Jenkins has started working with the two-time major champion.
Osaka had tweeted about “taking this moment to thank Jermaine for joining us and coming on board lol.”
The move comes 2½ weeks after Osaka surprisingly split from coach Sascha Bajin, who previously worked with Serena Williams.
Bajin began coaching Osaka before the 2018 season, helping her win the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open last month, when she also rose to No. 1 for the first time.
Jenkins was an All-American player in college and then a hitting coach for Venus Williams. The U.S. Tennis Association announced last month that Jenkins was being hired as a national coach for women’s tennis.
Jenkins’ younger brother, Jarmere, is a hitting partner for Serena Williams.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Roger Federer is two matches away from his 100th career title after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Dubai Championships semifinals.
Federer faced two set points in the tiebreaker but Fucsovics hit two forehands into the net to let the Swiss star take control. Federer then wasted an early break in the second set but broke again for a 5-4 lead before serving out the match when Fucsovics sent a forehand return wide.
Federer is looking to become the second man in the professional era to reach 100 tour-level tournament tiles, joining Jimmy Connors, who won 109. Seven of Federer’s previous 99 triumphs have come in Dubai.
He will face the winner of Borna Coric and Nikolaz Basilashvili in the semifinals.
The other semifinal will pit rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece against French veteran Gael Monfils.
Tsitispas outlasted Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-1, while Monfils beat Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-2.
Both Tsitsipas and Monfils are coming off tournament wins in Europe last week and have a 1-1 head-to-head record.
“We’re both serving really well,” Tsitsipas said. “We have similar game style. I guess I’m a bit more aggressive than him, but he’s much faster. I’m going to have to deal with all of that, be patient, play with passion as well, just wait for the opportunities to break him.”
—
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports