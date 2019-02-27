Getty Images

Stephens beaten by Haddad Maia at Mexican Open

Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia beat top-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Mexican Open for her first victory in seven career matches against players ranked in the top 10.

The fourth-ranked Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open, was making her first appearance in the hardcourt event since winning the 2016 title.

The 22-year-old Haddad Maia will face Monica Puig or Wang Yafan in the quarterfinals.

In the men’s event at The Princess Mundo Imperial, top-seeded Rafael Nadal faced Nick Kyrgios in a night match.

In the day session, third-seeded John Isner beat fellow American Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal match against eighth-seeded John Millman, a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Peter Gojowczyk.

Defending champion Juan Martin del Potro is sidelined by a knee injury. Lesia Tsurenko, the women’s winner the last two years, is skipping the event.

Federer reaches Dubai quarterfinals; Nishikori eliminated

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Roger Federer maintained his perfect record against Fernando Verdasco to reach the Dubai Championships quarterfinals on Wednesday, while top-seeded Kei Nishikori was eliminated.

Federer converted his first match point when Verdasco sent a forehand wide, finishing off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win that improved his record against the Spaniard to 7-0. Nishikori, though, lost 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

This was win No. 50 for Federer in Dubai, having won the tournament seven times.

“It’s a big number,” the 37-year-old Federer said when told it was his 50th win. “I’m not sure if I’m going to get to 100. Let’s put it that way.”

He’s only three matches away from a 100th tournament title, though, and will next face Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who beat Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-4, 6-2.

Federer has only played Fucsovics once, at last year’s Australian Open, but has trained with him in Zurich and said he’s been impressed with the Hungarian’s game.

“I know Marton quite well actually,” Federer said. “He’s improved. He likes the fast surfaces. He likes to play up in the court. He has the power when required. I think it’s going to be definitely a match that’s going to test me tomorrow.”

The second-seeded Federer is now an even bigger favorite for the title with Nishikori out. It was Hurkacz’s first win against top-10 ranked player and earned him a place in his first ATP tour quarterfinal.

“It’s a huge win for me,” Hurkacz said. “It gives me huge confidence. I’m going to try to keep going forward.”

Hurkacz converted six of his seven break points, including one when Nishikori was serving for the first set at 5-4. He also broke for a 3-1 lead in the final set with a backhand down the line and again in the last game when the Japanese player hit a forehand long.

“He played well today,” Nishikori said. “I didn’t serve well when I wanted to. It happens. That cost me some important points. I think he really played well in the important games.”

Hurkacz will next play fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who eased past Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov 6-3, 6-1 in less than an hour. Tsitsipas beat Hurkacz last week in Marseille en route to his second career title.

Gael Monfils also advanced by knocking out Cypriot wild-card entry Marcos Baghdatis 6-3, 6-2 and will face Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis, who ousted Denis Kudla of the United States 6-4, 6-1.

Del Potro withdraws from Indian Wells with knee injury

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 9:56 PM EST
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Defending champion Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from next month’s BNP Paribas Open because of a knee injury.

Del Potro said Wednesday through tournament officials that he’s been advised to rest by his doctors and he hopes to return to action soon. He defeated Roger Federer to win his first Masters 1000 title last year in the Southern California desert.

The fourth-ranked Argentine lost in the quarterfinals of last week’s Delray Beach Open in Florida. It was del Potro’s first tournament since injuring his knee at the Shanghai Masters in October.

Del Potro had already pulled out of this week’s Mexican Open in Acapulco, which he won last year. He also missed the Australian Open in January.

With del Potro’s withdrawal, Taro Daniel of Japan moves into the men’s draw.

The women’s draw already lost two-time winner Maria Sharapova, who withdrew with a shoulder injury.

The tournament runs March 6-17 in Indian Wells.