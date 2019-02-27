Getty Images

Sharapova pulls out of Miami Open after shoulder procedure

Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 5:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) — Maria Sharapova says she has undergone a “small procedure” on her right shoulder that will need a few weeks to heal, requiring her to pull out of next month’s Miami Open.

Sharapova said she’s struggled since last summer with shoulder pain caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear. She tried unsuccessfully to solve the problem with exercise.

“Although this has been a very long process, I am incredibly committed to getting back strong, and more importantly without the pain I was playing with at the beginning of this year,” she wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

The five-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since pulling out of a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, in late January after winning her first-round match. She won three matches at the Australian Open and is ranked 29th.

Nishikori wins in Dubai; Cilic loses to Monfils

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 26, 2019, 9:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-seeded Kei Nishikori eased into the second round of the Dubai Championships on Tuesday by beating Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3, while No. 3 Marin Cilic was eliminated by the resurgent Gael Monfils.

Making his debut in Dubai, Nishikori saved all eight break points he faced and needed just 81 minutes to set up a meeting with qualifier Hubert Hurkacz.

All eight of Paire’s break points came in the first four games, as Nishikori continually found a way to get out of trouble en route to taking a 3-1 lead.

“I think the key was the longest game at 2-1. (I was) able to get the game. I was more confident. If he broke back, anything (could have) happened,” said Nishikori, who improved his record against Paire to 6-2.

Cilic, meanwhile, has still never won against Monfils, falling to 0-4 against the Frenchman after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 loss. The 32-year-old Monfils, who is coming off his eighth career ATP tour title in Rotterdam two weeks ago, won 24 of 29 points in the final set against an inconsistent Cilic.

“I had this momentum going on his service game (in the third set),” Monfils said. “For me, it was just about putting him under pressure. Obviously it worked.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas also extended his good form after winning his second ATP title in Marseille on Sunday, beating Mathew Ebden 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. He will next face Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov, who edged Robin Haase 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Czech veteran Tomas Berdych also advanced after a 2 +-hour struggle against Ilya Ivashka, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Other winners included American Denis Kudla, who outlasted Matteo Berrettini of Italy 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 and wild-card entry Marcos Baghdatis, who rallied to beat Mohamed Safwat 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Federer wins in Dubai to begin latest bid for 100th title

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 10:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Roger Federer’s latest attempt to win his 100th ATP singles title made a shaky start at the Dubai Championships where he overcame Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Monday.

Federer entered the first-round match with a 13-0 record against the German, and broke in the first game to run through the first set.

But Kohlschreiber forced a third set between them for only the third time. In that set, Federer forced an error to break for 2-0 and held, and cruised home.

“(My thinking was to) just somehow get through. Somehow try not to lose,” Federer said. “I’m very pleased I was able to find a way. I actually played a really good third set, I thought.”

Federer won his 99th tour title in October in Basel, and his bid for the 100th has ended so far in two semifinals, then the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Next up for him is Fernando Verdasco, the 2017 Dubai runner-up to Andy Murray. Verdasco beat Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The two other seeds in action beside Federer lost.

Nikolaz Basilashvili, the highest-ranked Georgian in ATP history at No. 19, upset fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 6-1, and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany spoiled seventh-seeded Milos Raonic’s Dubai debut 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Basilashvili will play for a spot in the quarterfinals against defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, who beat Indian wild card Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-3.