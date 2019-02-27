Santa Anita set to re-open Thursday after work on track

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Santa Anita will reopen for training and racing on Thursday after its main track was closed for evaluation in the wake of 19 horse deaths during the winter meeting.
The track’s dirt surface was peeled back 5 inches on Tuesday so its base could be thoroughly examined. The track has had 11+ inches of rain and unusually cold temperatures this month.
The track was closed for training on Monday and Tuesday so moisture content and soil consistency below the surface could be checked.
Santa Anita officials brought in Mick Peterson, a University of Kentucky track safety expert, to review the subsurface and surface data. He already evaluates soil samples from the track on a monthly basis.
Santa Anita has formed a committee of California Horse Racing Board commissioner Alex Solis, a veteran trainer and jockey and a member of the track’s management team to evaluate the data and monitor feedback from trainers, jockeys and exercise riders.
There have been 19 fatalities during the current meeting that began Dec. 26 compared with seven last year. Last Saturday, Breeders’ Cup winner Battle of Midway sustained a fatal injury during a workout.
McWicked is harness racing’s Horse of the Year, and the oldest pacer to capture the sport’s highest honor.
The 7-year-old won 12 of 19 races in 2018 to earn $1.57 million for SSG Stables. Casie Coleman is the trainer and Brian Sears was the primary driver.
McWicked easily outpoled the pacing mare Shartin N 86-27 in the voting by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association.
The previous oldest pacer to take the trophy was Good Time who was 6 in 1952.
McWicked also took home Pacer of the Year honors Sunday night at the annual Dan Patch Awards banquet. Atlanta, the 3-year-old filly who beat the boys in the Hambletonian, was named Trotter of the Year.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Battle of Midway, winner of the 2017 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, was euthanized after sustaining injuries during a workout.
Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director of the California Horse Racing Board, says the 5-year-old bay was put down Saturday after a five-furlong workout.
Battle of Midway was being pointed toward the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 30.
Trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer, Battle of Midway won the San Pasqual Stakes by a half-length on Feb. 2, his last start.
Battle of Midway had career earnings of $1,589,049, with eight wins in 16 starts. He finished third in the 2017 Kentucky Derby for co-owners Don Alberto Stable and WinStar Farm.