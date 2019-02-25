Getty Images

McWicked is harness racing’s Horse of the Year

Associated PressFeb 25, 2019, 10:08 PM EST
McWicked is harness racing’s Horse of the Year, and the oldest pacer to capture the sport’s highest honor.

The 7-year-old won 12 of 19 races in 2018 to earn $1.57 million for SSG Stables. Casie Coleman is the trainer and Brian Sears was the primary driver.

McWicked easily outpoled the pacing mare Shartin N 86-27 in the voting by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association.

The previous oldest pacer to take the trophy was Good Time who was 6 in 1952.

McWicked also took home Pacer of the Year honors Sunday night at the annual Dan Patch Awards banquet. Atlanta, the 3-year-old filly who beat the boys in the Hambletonian, was named Trotter of the Year.

Breeders’ Cup winner Battle of Midway euthanized

Associated PressFeb 24, 2019, 9:19 PM EST
ARCADIA, Calif. — Battle of Midway, winner of the 2017 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, was euthanized after sustaining injuries during a workout.

Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director of the California Horse Racing Board, says the 5-year-old bay was put down Saturday after a five-furlong workout.

Battle of Midway was being pointed toward the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 30.

Trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer, Battle of Midway won the San Pasqual Stakes by a half-length on Feb. 2, his last start.

Battle of Midway had career earnings of $1,589,049, with eight wins in 16 starts. He finished third in the 2017 Kentucky Derby for co-owners Don Alberto Stable and WinStar Farm.

What to know about the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby

By Mia ZanzucchiFeb 15, 2019, 3:49 PM EST
The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. Every year, millions of fans tune into NBC to watch top race horses from around the globe compete in “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.”

What is the Kentucky Derby? The Kentucky Derby, run the first Saturday in May, is one of the most well known Grade 1 Thoroughbred stakes races in the world. First run in 1875, this 1 1/4 mile–or 10 furlongs–race kicks off the American Triple Crown of horse racing.

When and where is the 2019 Kentucky Derby? The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with a post time of 6:50 p.m. ET.

The Derby is run on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.

How can I watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby? NBC is home to the 145th Kentucky Derby, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV and NBCSports.com before, during and after. NBC will also broadcast the 2019 Preakness Stakes and 2019 Belmont Stakes.

How are horses picked for the Derby? Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Race to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby.

Who won the 2018 Kentucky Derby? WinStar Farm’s colt Justify, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, won the 144th Kentucky Derby. He went on to win the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 13th horse ever to win the Triple Crown.

What are the biggest Kentucky Derby traditions? Bold formal outfits for both men and women are synonymous with the Kentucky Derby. Celebrities and fans a like go all out, donning creative and colorful hats, bright colors and wild patterns. In fact, hats and outfits are such a big part of the Kentucky Derby that the Derby Museum has a whole exhibit for the most lavished fashions.

The Mint Julep, made with Kentucky bourbon, is the signature drink of the Derby, and Kentucky’s state song “My Old Kentucky Home” is played during the pre-race post parade. After the race, the champion horse is given the iconic garland of roses in the winner’s circle.

What else is there to do during Derby Weekend? The Kentucky Oaks is a Grade 1 stakes race held annually the day before the Kentucky Derby. The Oaks has the same 3-year-old restriction as the Derby but is for fillies only. Additionally, there is a week of events at Churchill Downs, and the month-long Kentucky Derby Festival celebrated across Louisville.