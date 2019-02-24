Albot becomes first Moldovan to win ATP tour-level title

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Radu Albot become the first Moldovan to win an ATP tour-level title Sunday, beating English qualifier Daniel Evans 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the Delray Beach Open.
The 82nd-ranked Albot won in his first career final when Evans double-faulted on the final point. The Moldovan saved three match points earlier in the tiebreaker.
Albot was taken to three sets in his last four matches this week, and won his last three matches from a one-set deficit.
Albot led 2-1 in the third set with a service break when the match was stalled by a 56-minute rain delay.
The first Moldovan in the top 100, Albot should move up to the low 50s in Monday’s ranking.
It was the second final of Evans career. He lost to Gilles Muller in the 2017 Sydney final.
MARSEILLE, France — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched his first title of the year and second of his career after beating 50th-ranked Mikhail Kukushkin 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the Open 13 final on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Greek had 14 aces and won 84 percent of his first-serve points against the 31-year-old Kazakh, whose only title was nine years ago on indoor hard courts at the St. Petersburg Open in Russia.
“Winning titles is the thing that I am working for,” Tsitsipas said. “It is the biggest satisfaction and the biggest joy in tennis.”
His career is very much in the ascendancy.
Earlier this year, Tsitsipas became the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 2007 when he reached the last four of the Australian Open, getting the better of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer along the way.
Tsitsipas did not drop a set in winning the Open 13 title in southern France and also beat Kukushkin for the second time, having won their previous meeting on outdoor hard courts in Dubai last year.
“There was a lot of stress this week because I knew I had to face some good opponents,” said the 12th-ranked Tsitsipas. “When you care a lot, you tend to be more stressed than usual. I am happy that I got through that stress and played the game that I was supposed to play.”
RIO DE JANEIRO — Laslo Djere of Serbia beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-5 in the Rio Open on Sunday for his ATP Tour title.
The 23-year-old Djere also beat top-seed Dominic Thiem of Austria, Taro Daniel of Japan and Casper Ruud of Norway en route to the final in the clay-court event. On Saturday in the semifinals, Djere had a walkover when Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia withdrew because of a right leg injury.
The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime was making his first appearance in a tour final.