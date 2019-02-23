McDonald beats del Potro in Delray Beach Open

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) American Mackenzie McDonald beat No. 1-seeded Juan Martin del Potro on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
McDonald, ranked 84th, advanced to his first ATP Tour semifinal. Del Potro was playing in his first event after missing four months because of a right knee injury.
No. 4 Steve Johnson of the United States squandered an early lead and lost to Radu Albot 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Albot will play McDonald on Saturday.
No. 2 John Isner hit 24 aces and won every service game to beat Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (2), 6-4. Isner improved his career record against the Frenchman to 7-1.
Isner’s opponent in the semifinals will be qualifier Dan Evans, ranked 148th, who swept No. 6 Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-4.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Unseeded Belinda Bencic stopped Elina Svitolina’s bid for a third consecutive title at the Dubai Championships by beating her 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals Friday.
The 45th-ranked Bencic won her third match in a row against a top-10 opponent and will face yet another, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, in Saturday’s final at the hard-court tournament.
Kvitova advanced to her third final of 2019 by edging Hsieh Su-wei 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. The No. 2-seeded Kvitova picked up her tour-high 17th victory of 2019.
Bencic is seeking her third career title, Kvitova her 27th.
Against No. 6 seed Svitolina, Bencic trailed 5-3 in the third set. This was her latest in a string of comebacks. She saved six match points against eighth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the third round, then erased a set deficit to beat third-seeded Simona Halep in the quarterfinals.
