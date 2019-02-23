Bencic beats Kvitova to win Dubai Championships title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Unseeded Swiss player Belinda Bencic pulled off another upset to win her first WTA title in three-and-a-half years, beating Petra Kvitova 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 Saturday in the final of the Dubai Championships.
The 45th-ranked Bencic has struggled with injuries in recent years but finally seems to be back to her best, following up wins against second-ranked Simona Halep and two-time defending champion Elina Svitolina by outlasting Kvitova.
She was on the front foot from the start against the two-time Wimbledon champion, breaking her opponent straight away and jumping out to a 4-1 lead. Kvitova’s serve improved in the second set, though, and the Czech player also broke Bencic three times to level the match.
But Bencic got the first break of the decider to go up 2-1 and then broke again for a 5-2 lead before serving out the match, clinching her first title since the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2015.
Bencic has beaten four players ranked in the top 10 this week, and saved six match points against No. 9 Aryna Sabalenka in the second round.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — English qualifier Daniel Evans upset second-seeded John Isner 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Delray Beach Open final.
“I just play every match as it comes,” Evans said. “I know it sounds very cliche.”
The semifinal victory marked the 40th tour-level match victory for Evans, who was suspended from the tour for a year in April 2017 after testing positive for cocaine.
“You have to stay resilient in the sport because it’s so up-and-down,” Evans said. “Obviously, my downfall was by my own wrongdoing. Let’s say mine was a mental issue.”
The 148tyh-ranked Evans has beaten three seeded players this week, also topping third-seed defending champion Frances Tiafoe in the first round and sixth-seeded Andrea Seppi in the quarterfinals.
In Evans’ only other tour final, he lost to Gilles Muller in 2017 in Sydney.
In the night semifinal, American Mackenzie McDonald faced Radu Albot of Moldova.
Isner also reached the Delray Beach semifinals in 2012, ’13 and ’14, but has never advanced to the final. The 6-foot-10 American also lost in the semifinal round last week in the New York Open.
Isner held serve in all 31 service games he played this week until Evans broke him three times.
“There’s something about the semifinals here, good lord,” Isner said. “I’m good enough to get into the semis. It’s getting to me now. I just sort of did a walkabout. I think tactically I did some things poorly today and that’s what cost me. He just kept hitting a lot of balls.”
MARSEILLE, France — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas remains on course for his first title of the year after beating David Goffin 7-6 (1), 6-2 on Saturday to reach the Open 13 final.
He next plays Mikhail Kukushkin after the 31-year-old Kazakh beat French wildcard entry Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4.
The 20-year-old Tsitsipas became the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 2007 when the big-serving Greek reached the last four of the Australian Open earlier this year, getting the better of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer along the way.
“Titles mean a lot,” said Tsitsipas, whose only previous title was on indoor hard courts last year in Stockholm. “(Titles) won’t come to you. You have to work hard to get them.”
Humbert had nine aces but dropped his serve three times while Kukushkin conceded his once.
Kukushkin is through to his fourth career final, but his only win was nine years ago on indoor hard courts at the St. Petersburg Open in Russia.
“It is a big stage in my career,” said the 50th-ranked Kukushkin. “I am going to play against a very difficult opponent and he is going to be the favorite.”
Tsitsipas won their only previous meeting, on outdoor hard courts in Dubai last year.