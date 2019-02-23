AP Phot

Murray’s mother says former Wimbledon champ could play again

Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 10:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

RIO DE JANEIRO — Andy Murray is currently recovering from his hip surgery, and his mother thinks the two-time Wimbledon champion still has a chance of making a return.

Murray announced last month at the Australian Open that he would compete in the season’s first major but might never be able to play again. He lost in the first round in Melbourne and had hip resurfacing surgery about two weeks ago.

Judy Murray, Andy’s mother and former coach, told The Associated Press that she doesn’t think her son is done just yet.

“I don’t think we know anything, for sure nobody does,” Judy Murray said at the Rio Open, the biggest tennis tournament in South America. “But I know that he would do everything that he possibly can to give himself a chance to play again.

“I think he had the same operation as Bob Bryan after the U.S. Open, and he was playing doubles again, at Australian Open. But doubles is a very different physical proposition as singles. I think, right now, (we have to) wait and see.”

When Andy Murray made his surprise announcement ahead of the Australian Open, he said he would at least like to keep playing until Wimbledon – the tournament he won in 2013 to become the first British male champion at the All England Club in 77 years.

Murray won the Wimbledon title again in 2016, as well as winning one U.S. Open title and two Olympic gold medals. He was also ranked No. 1 in the world for 41 weeks.

Judy Murray, speaking at the stylish Jockey Club after being invited to the ATP tournament, said she thinks her son is still struggling with the idea of never playing again. If he sees a chance to return, he will take it, she said.

“I think he will, (but) I think he’s aware that it might not be possible,” Judy Murray said. “He is a smart guy, he has a lot of interest in different things, he has a lot of options in life after tennis. But the most important thing is that he’s free from the pain he’s had for 20 months. He has a young family, you have to think about the quality of life for the rest of your life. Actually, that’s the most important thing.”

Andy Murray has said that “overtraining” during his younger years may have led to the recent operation that included removing the damaged bone and cartilage within his right hip socket and replacing it with a metal shell. Judy Murray was coaching both of her sons during those early years, but she didn’t necessarily agree that too much practice was the reason.

“Well, not too much,” Judy Murray said. “You learn from your mistakes, both with Jamie and Andy we were learning as we went along, because nobody had done it from Scotland before. So, there was nobody to follow, nobody to give us advice.”

Still, she did quite a job coaching her boys. Besides Andy reaching No. 1 and winning Wimbledon, Jamie reached No. 1 in doubles and won a pair of mixed doubles titles at the All England Club, among others.

“They did amazing things,” Judy Murray said. “Nobody could have ever having expected them to become No. 1 coming from a small town in the middle of Scotland.”

The highest point in her memory, however, came in the Davis Cup. Britain was facing Australia in the semifinals, the best-of-five series was being played in Glasgow, and both of her sons were on the team.

“Andy played with Jamie, and we weren’t sure if he’s going to play the doubles, because of course he has to play singles on Friday and Sunday, and to play three matches in a row best of five sets is tough,” Judy Murray said. “So we weren’t sure until the last minute that he was going to play the doubles. And it was in Glasgow, in Scotland, where we live, where tennis is a very tiny sport, just 1 percent of the population plays tennis. Nobody would ever have expected us to have Grand Slam champions.

“So, I was seated in this venue, which is an Athletics Arena, so 9,000 people in Scotland, I watched Jamie and Andy walk out, with Leon Smith as a captain, who I started with as a coach when he was 20, so he’s like my third son. I just look around and said, `Whoa! Whoever would have believed we would have Davis Cup semifinal with Scottish players, Scottish captain and in Scotland.’ So, for me it was the biggest moment, so many things coming together at the same time.”

Another moment, possibly a final moment, could still be coming at Wimbledon.

Bencic beats Kvitova to win Dubai Championships title

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 10:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Unseeded Swiss player Belinda Bencic pulled off another upset to win her first WTA title in three-and-a-half years, beating Petra Kvitova 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 Saturday in the final of the Dubai Championships.

The 45th-ranked Bencic has struggled with injuries in recent years but finally seems to be back to her best, following up wins against second-ranked Simona Halep and two-time defending champion Elina Svitolina by outlasting Kvitova.

She was on the front foot from the start against the two-time Wimbledon champion, breaking her opponent straight away and jumping out to a 4-1 lead. Kvitova’s serve improved in the second set, though, and the Czech player also broke Bencic three times to level the match.

But Bencic got the first break of the decider to go up 2-1 and then broke again for a 5-2 lead before serving out the match, clinching her first title since the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2015.

Bencic has beaten four players ranked in the top 10 this week, and saved six match points against No. 9 Aryna Sabalenka in the second round.

English qualifier Evans upsets Isner in Delray Beach semis

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 10:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — English qualifier Daniel Evans upset second-seeded John Isner 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Delray Beach Open final.

“I just play every match as it comes,” Evans said. “I know it sounds very cliche.”

The semifinal victory marked the 40th tour-level match victory for Evans, who was suspended from the tour for a year in April 2017 after testing positive for cocaine.

“You have to stay resilient in the sport because it’s so up-and-down,” Evans said. “Obviously, my downfall was by my own wrongdoing. Let’s say mine was a mental issue.”

The 148tyh-ranked Evans has beaten three seeded players this week, also topping third-seed defending champion Frances Tiafoe in the first round and sixth-seeded Andrea Seppi in the quarterfinals.

In Evans’ only other tour final, he lost to Gilles Muller in 2017 in Sydney.

In the night semifinal, American Mackenzie McDonald faced Radu Albot of Moldova.

Isner also reached the Delray Beach semifinals in 2012, ’13 and ’14, but has never advanced to the final. The 6-foot-10 American also lost in the semifinal round last week in the New York Open.

Isner held serve in all 31 service games he played this week until Evans broke him three times.

“There’s something about the semifinals here, good lord,” Isner said. “I’m good enough to get into the semis. It’s getting to me now. I just sort of did a walkabout. I think tactically I did some things poorly today and that’s what cost me. He just kept hitting a lot of balls.”