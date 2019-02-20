2020 Vuelta to start with three stages in Netherlands

MADRID — The 2020 Spanish Vuelta will start with three stages in the Netherlands.
Organizers say the race’s 75th edition will begin with stages in the provinces of Utrecht and North Brabant, with riders going through 34 Dutch municipalities in three days.
More than 400 kilometers (248 miles) of the Grand Tour event will be in Dutch territory before the riders return to Spain.
The 2009 edition of the Vuelta also started in the Netherlands.
The announcement was made Wednesday in the Dutch town of Breda.
This year’s race will have stages going through France and Andorra.
British rider Simon Yates is the defending Spanish Vuelta champion.
MADRID — The Movistar cycling team says it has terminated the contract of cyclist Jaime Roson after the International Cycling Union confirmed his four-year suspension for doping.
Movistar announced Roson’s firing on Friday after it says it was notified by the UCI that it had confirmed the adverse finding in his biological passport from January 2017.
At the time of the adverse finding, Roson was riding for Caja Rural-Seguros RGA. He joined Movistar in 2018.
Movistar had already suspended the 26-year-old Roson in July when the adverse finding was initially discovered.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Former professional cyclist Floyd Landis has announced plans to open a bicycle showroom and coffee shop that will sell hemp products in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
LNP reports Landis said Thursday he will open Floyd’s of Lancaster Cafe in the spring featuring products from his Colorado-based business that sells cannabis derivatives.
The cafe will serve coffee, food and products made with CBD, the non-psychoactive chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. The bike shop will also feature electric bikes from Van Dessel, which sponsors Landis’ professional cycling team.
Landis says his company will begin to make “significant purchases” from Pennsylvania hemp farmers.
Landis, who is from Farmersville, was initially declared the winner of the 2006 Tour de France.
He later lost the title after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.