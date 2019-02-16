Mertens upsets Halep in Qatar Open final

DOHA, Qatar – Unseeded Elise Mertens came from a set and a break down to beat recent No. 1 Simona Halep 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Qatar Open final and capture the biggest title of her career on Saturday.
Halep led 6-3, 2-0, then lost a service game for a third time to see the second set back on serve. Mertens continued to pressure, missing two more break chances in the seventh game but finally breaking – to love – in the ninth. The set was the first Mertens took from Halep in three matchups.
Mertens broke again to start the third set, Halep leveled at 2-2, but Mertens finished stronger and won her fifth career title.
The Belgian beat two other top-10 players this week, Kiki Bertens and Angelique Kerber.
Halep’s first final appearance since August guaranteed she will rise one spot to No. 2 in the rankings on Monday.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria advanced to the Argentina Open quarterfinals Thursday, beating Germany’s Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-4.
Thiem will face Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, a 6-4, 7-5 winner over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.
Fourth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina beat Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to set up a match against Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Ramos-Vinolas beat compatriot David Ferrer 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-3.
Ferrer promised to retire in May at the Madrid Open. The participation in the Buenos Aires tournament is one of the last of the 36-year-old’s career.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Frances Tiafoe lost his first match since the Australian Open quarterfinals, falling to Jason Jung of Taiwan 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday night in the second round of the New York Open.
Tiafoe was the No. 2 seed after accepting a wild card into the field and had a first-round bye. The American has a career-high ranking of No. 29 after his run in Melbourne, where he lost to Rafael Nadal.
No. 4 seed John Millman of Australia was also upset, losing 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4 to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain.
Two other Americans reached the quarterfinals. No. 6 seed Sam Querrey, a finalist last year on Long Island, beat Radu Albot of Moldova of 6-3, 6-4. Reilly Opelka advanced when Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan was forced to retire after they split a pair of tiebreakers.