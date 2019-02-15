Movistar terminates contract of Jaime Roson after doping ban

MADRID — The Movistar cycling team says it has terminated the contract of cyclist Jaime Roson after the International Cycling Union confirmed his four-year suspension for doping.
Movistar announced Roson’s firing on Friday after it says it was notified by the UCI that it had confirmed the adverse finding in his biological passport from January 2017.
At the time of the adverse finding, Roson was riding for Caja Rural-Seguros RGA. He joined Movistar in 2018.
Movistar had already suspended the 26-year-old Roson in July when the adverse finding was initially discovered.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Former professional cyclist Floyd Landis has announced plans to open a bicycle showroom and coffee shop that will sell hemp products in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
LNP reports Landis said Thursday he will open Floyd’s of Lancaster Cafe in the spring featuring products from his Colorado-based business that sells cannabis derivatives.
The cafe will serve coffee, food and products made with CBD, the non-psychoactive chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. The bike shop will also feature electric bikes from Van Dessel, which sponsors Landis’ professional cycling team.
Landis says his company will begin to make “significant purchases” from Pennsylvania hemp farmers.
Landis, who is from Farmersville, was initially declared the winner of the 2006 Tour de France.
He later lost the title after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
AIGLE, Switzerland — The International Cycling Union says it picked Scotland to host the first combined world championships in 13 disciplines in 2023.
Glasgow will host most events over a two-week period in August featuring road and track races, plus mountain bike, BMX and para-cycling.
The UCI will gather the world championships together every fourth year in the season before an Olympics.
The governing body says “over several weeks, the host city and/or region will become the true cycling capital of the world.”