Frances Tiafoe upset in first match since Australian Open

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Frances Tiafoe lost his first match since the Australian Open quarterfinals, falling to Jason Jung of Taiwan 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday night in the second round of the New York Open.
Tiafoe was the No. 2 seed after accepting a wild card into the field and had a first-round bye. The American has a career-high ranking of No. 29 after his run in Melbourne, where he lost to Rafael Nadal.
No. 4 seed John Millman of Australia was also upset, losing 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4 to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain.
Two other Americans reached the quarterfinals. No. 6 seed Sam Querrey, a finalist last year on Long Island, beat Radu Albot of Moldova of 6-3, 6-4. Reilly Opelka advanced when Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan was forced to retire after they split a pair of tiebreakers.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria advanced to the Argentina Open quarterfinals Thursday, beating Germany’s Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-4.
Thiem will face Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, a 6-4, 7-5 winner over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.
Fourth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina beat Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to set up a match against Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Ramos-Vinolas beat compatriot David Ferrer 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-3.
Ferrer promised to retire in May at the Madrid Open. The participation in the Buenos Aires tournament is one of the last of the 36-year-old’s career.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — John Isner snapped a six-match losing streak, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (7), 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the New York Open.
The top-seeded American needed six match points to finish off Tomic for his first victory since last year’s Paris Masters. He followed that tournament by dropping all three matches in his first appearance at the season-ending ATP Finals and was 0-2 to start 2019, including a first-round loss at the Australian Open.
Isner, ranked No. 9, became the No. 1 seed on Long Island when Kevin Anderson was forced to withdraw with an elbow injury.
Isner next plays No. 7 seed Jordan Thompson of Australia, who beat American Christopher Eubanks 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Paolo Lorenzi of Italy got by Ryan Harrison of the U.S. 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
In first-round matches, Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan rallied to beat American Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, and Radu Albot of Moldova outlasted Ivo Karlovic of Croatia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).