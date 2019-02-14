Isner wins at New York Open for first victory of 2019

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — John Isner snapped a six-match losing streak, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (7), 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the New York Open.
The top-seeded American needed six match points to finish off Tomic for his first victory since last year’s Paris Masters. He followed that tournament by dropping all three matches in his first appearance at the season-ending ATP Finals and was 0-2 to start 2019, including a first-round loss at the Australian Open.
Isner, ranked No. 9, became the No. 1 seed on Long Island when Kevin Anderson was forced to withdraw with an elbow injury.
Isner next plays No. 7 seed Jordan Thompson of Australia, who beat American Christopher Eubanks 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Paolo Lorenzi of Italy got by Ryan Harrison of the U.S. 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
In first-round matches, Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan rallied to beat American Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, and Radu Albot of Moldova outlasted Ivo Karlovic of Croatia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Second-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini was eliminated from the Argentina Open on Wednesday by Spain’s Jaume Munar 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the round of 16.
Fognini’s compatriot and third seed Marco Cecchinato had better luck and won his tie Chile’s Christian Garin 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Cecchinato will play Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard advanced after a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego.
In an all-Argentine game, Guido Pella beat Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).
Pella will face Spain’s Munar in the next round of the clay court tournament.
First seed Dominic Thiem of Austria will play his first match in the Argentina Open on Thursday against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer.
MONTPELLIER, France — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-2 in an all-French final of the Open Sud de France on Sunday, winning his 17th career title and denying his countryman a first.
Tsonga broke the seventh-seeded Herbert’s serve three times and dropped only four points throughout the match on his own serve.
The 33-year-old Tsonga was out for seven months last year following a left-knee injury. His previous title was in October 2017 at the European Open in Antwerp.
He also beat Herbert, who owns a career grand slam in doubles, in their two previous matches.
Herbert has now lost his three singles finals on the ATP Tour.