Isner wins at New York Open for first victory of 2019

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — John Isner snapped a six-match losing streak, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (7), 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the New York Open.

The top-seeded American needed six match points to finish off Tomic for his first victory since last year’s Paris Masters. He followed that tournament by dropping all three matches in his first appearance at the season-ending ATP Finals and was 0-2 to start 2019, including a first-round loss at the Australian Open.

Isner, ranked No. 9, became the No. 1 seed on Long Island when Kevin Anderson was forced to withdraw with an elbow injury.

Isner next plays No. 7 seed Jordan Thompson of Australia, who beat American Christopher Eubanks 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Paolo Lorenzi of Italy got by Ryan Harrison of the U.S. 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In first-round matches, Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan rallied to beat American Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, and Radu Albot of Moldova outlasted Ivo Karlovic of Croatia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).