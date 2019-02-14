Jockey Craig Perret among nine finalists for HOF

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Jockey Craig Perret, trainers Mark Casse, Christophe Clement and David Whiteley, and five thoroughbreds are contemporary finalists for the National Museum of Racing’s 2019 Hall of Fame ballot.
The racehorses are Blind Luck, Gio Ponti, Havre de Grace, Rags to Riches and Royal Delta.
Results of the voting on the contemporary candidates will be announced April 22. All candidates that receive majority approval of the voting panel will be elected to the Hall of Fame.
The hall’s induction ceremony will be held Aug. 2 in Saratoga Springs.
LONDON — Horseracing in Britain is to resume on Wednesday with strict biosecurity protocols after an outbreak of equine flu.
Racing has been shut down since Thursday, and six cases have arisen at two stables, but the British Horseracing Authority announced on Monday it has contained the highly infectious disease to the unanimous agreement of its veterinary committee.
Four meetings can go ahead in Musselburgh, Plumpton, Southwell, and Kempton, the BHA said.
“After analysis of thousands of samples, and no further positive tests on Monday, we still only have two confirmed sites of infection,” BHA chief regulatory officer Brant Dunshea said. “We have put robust containment measures in place around both.
“From the testing and analysis conducted, the disease appears to be contained at present. The BHA veterinary committee believe that the swift controls on movement that were put in place have clearly helped to restrict the spread of this virus.
“Clearly, there is some risk associated with returning to racing. This risk has been assessed and, based on the evidence – and ensuring biosecurity measures are in place – the level of risk is viewed as acceptable.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Race Course’s summer meet has a new, longer schedule but the same number of racing days.
The New York Racing Association announced on Thursday the meet will run from July 11 through Labor Day on Sept. 2.
The start is a week earlier, but the number of live racing days will remain at 40 because there will be five days of racing per week instead of six. Mondays and Tuesdays will be dark.
The change was approved by the New York State Gaming Commission. It allows for the potential construction of a new arena at Belmont Park for the NHL’s New York Islanders.
Belmont’s spring-summer meet will feature a revised 48-day calendar. It runs from April 26 through July 7.