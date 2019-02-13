Tsonga wins Open Sud de France after beating Herbert

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MONTPELLIER, France — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-2 in an all-French final of the Open Sud de France on Sunday, winning his 17th career title and denying his countryman a first.

Tsonga broke the seventh-seeded Herbert’s serve three times and dropped only four points throughout the match on his own serve.

The 33-year-old Tsonga was out for seven months last year following a left-knee injury. His previous title was in October 2017 at the European Open in Antwerp.

He also beat Herbert, who owns a career grand slam in doubles, in their two previous matches.

Herbert has now lost his three singles finals on the ATP Tour.