Nicolas Jarry loses at Argentina Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — No. 6 seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile was eliminated in the first round of the Argentina Open on Monday.

Italian Lorenzo Sonego knocked out Jarry with a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3 victory at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, Christian Garin of Chile and German Maximilian Marterer also advanced.

Ramos-Vinolas beat Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-3, 6-4, and Garin eliminated Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win at the clay-court tournament. Marterer posted a 6-4, 6-2 victory over local favorite Facundo Bagnis.