Nicolas Jarry loses at Argentina Open

Associated PressFeb 12, 2019, 1:52 PM EST
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — No. 6 seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile was eliminated in the first round of the Argentina Open on Monday.

Italian Lorenzo Sonego knocked out Jarry with a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3 victory at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, Christian Garin of Chile and German Maximilian Marterer also advanced.

Ramos-Vinolas beat Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-3, 6-4, and Garin eliminated Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win at the clay-court tournament. Marterer posted a 6-4, 6-2 victory over local favorite Facundo Bagnis.

Tsonga wins Open Sud de France after beating Herbert

Associated PressFeb 13, 2019, 2:42 PM EST
MONTPELLIER, France — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-2 in an all-French final of the Open Sud de France on Sunday, winning his 17th career title and denying his countryman a first.

Tsonga broke the seventh-seeded Herbert’s serve three times and dropped only four points throughout the match on his own serve.

The 33-year-old Tsonga was out for seven months last year following a left-knee injury. His previous title was in October 2017 at the European Open in Antwerp.

He also beat Herbert, who owns a career grand slam in doubles, in their two previous matches.

Herbert has now lost his three singles finals on the ATP Tour.

Opelka ousts 2018 semifinalist Mannarino at New York Open

Associated PressFeb 13, 2019, 1:35 PM EST
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Reilly Opelka ousted No. 5 seed and 2018 semifinalist Adrian Mannarino of France 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Tuesday at the New York Open.

Opelka upset fellow American John Isner in January at the Australian Open. Isner is the No. 1 seed this week in the indoor tournament on Long Island and plays his opening match Wednesday.

In other first-round matches at the Nassau Coliseum, American Ryan Harrison swept Canada’s Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4; Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. beat Adrian Menendez-Maceiras of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (4); Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain ousted Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (6), 6-3; and Jason Jung of Taiwan beat India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.