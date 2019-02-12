Nicolas Jarry loses at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — No. 6 seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile was eliminated in the first round of the Argentina Open on Monday.
Italian Lorenzo Sonego knocked out Jarry with a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3 victory at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, Christian Garin of Chile and German Maximilian Marterer also advanced.
Ramos-Vinolas beat Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-3, 6-4, and Garin eliminated Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win at the clay-court tournament. Marterer posted a 6-4, 6-2 victory over local favorite Facundo Bagnis.
MONTPELLIER, France — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-2 in an all-French final of the Open Sud de France on Sunday, winning his 17th career title and denying his countryman a first.
Tsonga broke the seventh-seeded Herbert’s serve three times and dropped only four points throughout the match on his own serve.
The 33-year-old Tsonga was out for seven months last year following a left-knee injury. His previous title was in October 2017 at the European Open in Antwerp.
He also beat Herbert, who owns a career grand slam in doubles, in their two previous matches.
Herbert has now lost his three singles finals on the ATP Tour.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Reilly Opelka ousted No. 5 seed and 2018 semifinalist Adrian Mannarino of France 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Tuesday at the New York Open.
Opelka upset fellow American John Isner in January at the Australian Open. Isner is the No. 1 seed this week in the indoor tournament on Long Island and plays his opening match Wednesday.
In other first-round matches at the Nassau Coliseum, American Ryan Harrison swept Canada’s Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4; Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. beat Adrian Menendez-Maceiras of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (4); Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain ousted Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (6), 6-3; and Jason Jung of Taiwan beat India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.