Herbert, Tsonga win semifinals to set up all-French final

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat former champion Tomas Berdych 6-2, 7-5 Saturday to set up an all-French Open Sud de France final against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Berdych, who is unseeded at the tournament he won in 2012, dropped his serve three times and failed to convert any of his three break points.
The 27-year-old Herbert has won all four Grand Slam titles in doubles , but is chasing his first singles title on the ATP tour after losing his two previous finals.
Tsonga is in line for his 17th career title after beating Radu Albot of Moldova 6-1, 6-3. Although Tsonga dropped his serve once, he broke Albot’s five times.
The 33-year-old Tsonga, who struggled much of last year because of a knee injury, won his last title in October 2017 at the European Open in Antwerp.
He beat Herbert in their two previous matches.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Defending champion Kevin Anderson has withdrawn from the New York Open because of a right elbow injury.
Frances Tiafoe, the American who reached the Australian Open quarterfinals before falling to runner-up Rafael Nadal, was added to the field Thursday. The tournament begins Sunday.
Anderson, ranked fifth, was hurt during last month’s Grand Slam tournament in Australia. He was runner-up last year at Wimbledon and says his victory on Long Island “kick-started my year in 2018 and I was very excited to return.”
His withdrawal leaves American John Isner as the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 9. Anderson outlasted Isner in a marathon semifinal at Wimbledon.
Australian Alex de Minaur, last year’s ATP top rookie, also pulled out of the tournament because of an injury.
MONTPELLIER, France — Veteran Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus beat top-seeded Frenchman Lucas Pouille 7-6 (2), 6-7 (3), 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Open Sud de France quarterfinals.
Baghdatis, a 2006 Australian Open finalist, served for the match at 5-3 in the second set. But Pouille, who lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open, fought back to take it into a third set.
The 33-year-old Baghdatis next faces Radu Albot of Romania, who labored into the last eight by beating Ernests Gulbis of Latvia 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4.
Earlier, third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada used his strong serve to beat Marcel Granollers 6-4, 7-6 (1).
The 19-year-old wild-card entry did not face break point and won 30 of his 33 first-serve points against the Spanish veteran.
Shapovalov was one of only two players to take a set from Djokovic at last month’s Australian Open, but he has yet to win a career title on the ATP Tour.
He next faces seventh-seeded Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who rallied to a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.