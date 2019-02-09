AP Images

Guinness Six Nations: Wales and Italy tipped to keep streaks intact in Rome

Associated PressFeb 9, 2019
Two teams on streaks come together in Rome on Saturday.

Wales and Italy are tipped to finish with both streaks intact.

The Welsh have 10 straight wins since last March. An 11th would equal their national record set 109 years ago.

The Italians have 18 straight losses in the Six Nations since 2015. The 99-year-old tournament record became theirs outright last weekend in Edinburgh.

“Winning becomes a habit, you find a way to win and we’re on a pretty decent run on the moment,” Wales hooker Ken Owens says. “Records are always there to be broken.

“As a team it is a great achievement to hopefully equal and pass the record. We just want to win rugby matches and the records keep tumbling. Hopefully, we can put ourselves in a bit of history in Welsh rugby.”

Wales suffered a scare last weekend in Paris, coming from 16-0 down at halftime to beat France 24-19 . It was the biggest comeback win since the tournament expanded in 2000.

In 12 seasons as Wales coach, Warren Gatland has never lost to Italy. He wants his second-string side to prevent a similar start at Stadio Olimpico, where Italy feels a lot more inspired than in, say, Cardiff.

“Italy will play a lot more rugby this week,” Gatland says. “They looked dangerous in the last 20 minutes against Scotland, even though there was a yellow card. It just shows that they can be dangerous with ball in hand and I think they’ll play.

“We’ve been in situations before in Rome when games have been close and tight. We’ve got to stay in the arm wrestle against these guys, create chances, and then try and make the most of them.”

Wales’ winning streak started against Italy in the 2018 Six Nations. Gatland made 10 changes and chose Taulupe Faletau to captain for the first time. The Welsh won comfortably 38-14.

This time, Gatland has made 11 changes and picked center Jonathan Davies as a first-time captain. Only Davies, fullback Liam Williams, and wing Josh Adams were retained in the backline, and lock Adam Beard and Josh Navidi in the forwards from the fluky France win.

Italy coach Conor O’Shea is adamant they are out to end both streaks.

“We’re preparing to win,” O’Shea says. “If we keep a high standard in training we can get really important results.

“I really believe in this group. People outside of our camp are free to think that that’s something impossible. I don’t think that way. I have at my disposal great guys with a lot of value. Our focus has to be firmly on ourselves.”

Guinness Six Nations: England switch from underdog to favorite against France

Associated PressFeb 9, 2019
Praise can make you weak. Eddie Jones threw that comment at Ireland last week as a warning about living up to expectations.

Those expectations were then shattered by Jones’ England side as they smashed the Irish in Dublin to kick off the Six Nations.

Naturally, praise has been showered on England for producing its best rugby performance since 2012 when it thrashed New Zealand 38-21 at Twickenham.

Having been hailed far and wide for the remarkable all-round triumph, its England’s turn to cope with all of the pats on the back, to switch from underdog to favorite before France turns up on Sunday at Twickenham.

“By Sunday we’ll be at our best,” Jones promises.

To prove all the praise has had no effect won’t be easy, especially when England isn’t in hostile territory but back in the cozy comforts of home. Its victory has enlarged the target on its back, with four rounds to go.

“We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” hooker Jamie George says. “We must realize that we can’t just rest on that win, believing that because we’ve produced one good performance we’ll be winning the World Cup. We need to build on this.”

The good news — and bad news — is the next opponent is France.

France should have sunk Wales last week in the rain in Paris, but Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez missed 13 points off the tee, and Yoann Huget and Sebastian Vahaamahina gave away two converted tries. Wales, without really firing a shot, won by five points.

Instead of just replacing injured backs Wesley Fofana and Maxime Medard, and prop Uini Atonio, and showing some faith, coach Jacques Brunel has prolonged the turmoil the team can’t escape by tearing it apart and asking new combinations to hit the ground running in a stadium where France hasn’t won in 12 years.

He’s brought Geoffrey Daymourou and Mathieu Bastareaud into the centers, apparently to counter the considerable threat of Manu Tuilagi. They are the only survivors of the backline which beat England last year in Paris. But two more centers are on the wings in Gael Fickou and Damian Penaud. Meanwhile, Huget has been moved to fullback, where the wing hasn’t started for France in almost six years.

Center Romain Ntamack and lock Paul Willemse, who made their debuts against Wales, have been demoted to the reserves.

The French pack was huge and surprisingly mobile against Wales but flanker Yacouba Camara has been given his first cap since the 2018 Six Nations, and lock Felix Lambey and tighthead prop Demba Bamba will make their first starts. Bamba will be marking Mako Vunipola. Of Bamba, Brunel says, “He’s come up against a few good players.” But not Vunipola, who almost subdued the Ireland pack on his own.

If any rescuing is required, France’s reserves offer 25 caps of experience in total. Toulouse prop Dorian Aldegheri and fullback Thomas Ramos are uncapped, and four others have one cap each. Brunel says, “I expect them to bring their enthusiasm late in the game.”

England winger Chris Ashton, who has lost twice to France and never scored against them, expects the Tricolors to be desperate after blowing the Wales game.

“It will be an angry French team,” he says. “They love a reaction.”

Ashton set the Top 14 try-scoring record in his lone season with Toulon in 2016-17, and believes the Top 14 doesn’t prepare the French for test rugby.

“The Top 14 is a slow stop-start game. It’s not anywhere near (test level),” he says. “Maybe that step up shocks them in that first couple of games, but they will get up to speed very quickly.”

If praise can make you weak, then criticism can make you strong. Ashton better hope “very quickly” isn’t on Sunday.

Guinness Six Nations preview, TV/streaming times for Round Two

By NBC Sports StaffFeb 7, 2019
NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2019 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship this weekend with matches from Round Two of the the world’s oldest rugby championship, beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when Scotland face Ireland, followed by Italy v. Wales at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Round Two coverage on NBCSN continues on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET, when France travel to Twickenham Stadium in London to face England.

The annual tournament, which has roots that date back more than a century, consists of 15 matches played in a round-robin format between six teams – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales. All matches will stream live, commercial-free and on-demand on NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product. Click here to purchase NBC Sports Gold’s Rugby Pass. 

Exclusive live coverage on NBC Sports Gold begins Saturday at 9:15 a.m. ET with Scotland v. Ireland, followed by Italy v. Wales at 11:45 a.m. ET, and England v. France on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.

Derek Rae (play-by-play) and Alex Corbisiero (analyst), who played for England in the Six Nations Championship, will anchor NBCSN’s studio coverage for this weekend’s matches.

SCOTLAND V. IRELAND – SATURDAY AT 9:30 A.M. ET ON NBC SPORTS GOLD; 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Scotland earned five points in Round One, defeating Italy 33-20, to extend their Six Nations home winning streak to seven matches. Defending Six Nations champions Ireland fell short against rival England, 32-20, in Round One after an unbeaten Six Nations run in 2018. Ireland defeated Scotland 28-8, in last year’s Six Nations meeting.

Ireland captain Rory Best on the loss: “It was not a wake-up call because we were under no illusions about how good England would be. How we respond in Scotland will show whether this is a bump in the road or something more.”

ITALY V. WALES – SATURDAY AT 11:45 A.M. ET ON NBC SPORTS GOLD; 4:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Italy was defeated by Scotland 33-20 in Round One, their record 18th straight defeat in the competition. Wales started their Six Nations campaign by defeating France 24-19 in a highly competitive match. Trailing 16-0 at halftime, the Welsh outscored France 24-3 in the second half, the largest halftime deficit overcome in Six Nations history. Last year, Wales defeated Italy in the Six Nations by a score of 38-14.

Italy captain Sergio Parisse on Round 1 loss at Scotland: “I think Scotland deserved the win; they dominated the game, had a lot of possession – more than us – so of course the last ten minutes is a good base to work on for the game [Saturday] against Wales.”

ENGLAND V. FRANCE – SUNDAY AT 10 A.M. ET ON NBC SPORTS GOLD; 1:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

In a convincing 32-20 Round One victory away from home, England earned five points in their win over defending champions Ireland. France aims to secure their first victory of this year’s tournament when they travel to Twickenham Stadium, a venue they have not won at since 2005 in Six Nations competition, to face England. Last year, France defeated England, 22-16.

England head coach Eddie Jones: “We will be better in the next game because we are still growing. We are nowhere near our best… We shaded a top side in [physicality] and the players deserve all the credit. We executed our gameplan well. The front row was outstanding, as was Jonny May with his selfless work, Manu Tuilagi darted well at 12 and Henry Slade [who scored two tries] is getting better with every game.”