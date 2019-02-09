Former cyclist Floyd Landis to open cafe and hemp store

LANCASTER, Pa. — Former professional cyclist Floyd Landis has announced plans to open a bicycle showroom and coffee shop that will sell hemp products in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
LNP reports Landis said Thursday he will open Floyd’s of Lancaster Cafe in the spring featuring products from his Colorado-based business that sells cannabis derivatives.
The cafe will serve coffee, food and products made with CBD, the non-psychoactive chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. The bike shop will also feature electric bikes from Van Dessel, which sponsors Landis’ professional cycling team.
Landis says his company will begin to make “significant purchases” from Pennsylvania hemp farmers.
Landis, who is from Farmersville, was initially declared the winner of the 2006 Tour de France.
He later lost the title after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
AIGLE, Switzerland — The International Cycling Union says it picked Scotland to host the first combined world championships in 13 disciplines in 2023.
Glasgow will host most events over a two-week period in August featuring road and track races, plus mountain bike, BMX and para-cycling.
The UCI will gather the world championships together every fourth year in the season before an Olympics.
The governing body says “over several weeks, the host city and/or region will become the true cycling capital of the world.”
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The cyclocross world championships are coming to Arkansas in 2022, marking only the second time the winter-season off-road racing title will be decided on American soil.
The UCI, cycling’s global governing body, awarded worlds to Fayetteville and set a date of Jan. 29-30, 2022. The announcement was made in Denmark at the site of this year’s championships.
Cyclocross is one of the fastest-growing disciplines in cycling with riders competing over a short, spectator-friendly course full of obstacles that often require dismounting and running. Rain, mud and even snow are common elements.
The first world championship took place in 1950, but popularity has soared in recent years. The only other time the U.S. hosted worlds was in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky.