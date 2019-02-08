Scotland to host first multi-discipline cycling worlds

AIGLE, Switzerland — The International Cycling Union says it picked Scotland to host the first combined world championships in 13 disciplines in 2023.
Glasgow will host most events over a two-week period in August featuring road and track races, plus mountain bike, BMX and para-cycling.
The UCI will gather the world championships together every fourth year in the season before an Olympics.
The governing body says “over several weeks, the host city and/or region will become the true cycling capital of the world.”
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The cyclocross world championships are coming to Arkansas in 2022, marking only the second time the winter-season off-road racing title will be decided on American soil.
The UCI, cycling’s global governing body, awarded worlds to Fayetteville and set a date of Jan. 29-30, 2022. The announcement was made in Denmark at the site of this year’s championships.
Cyclocross is one of the fastest-growing disciplines in cycling with riders competing over a short, spectator-friendly course full of obstacles that often require dismounting and running. Rain, mud and even snow are common elements.
The first world championship took place in 1950, but popularity has soared in recent years. The only other time the U.S. hosted worlds was in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOS ANGELES — The most prestigious road cycling race in the U.S. will take riders further than ever before after the Tour of California revealed the full route for this year’s edition on Thursday.
The seven-stage men’s race, which begins May 12 in Sacramento, will cover 773 miles and gain more than 68,000 feet in elevation. More than half the stages will cover at least 120 miles, and the sixth stage could produce the overall winner when riders reach the popular summit of Mt. Baldy.
The three-stage women’s race, which begins May 16, covers most of the same routes as the men’s stages. It also will be the toughest in history at nearly 180 miles with 20,800 feet in elevation gain.
The Tour of California has emerged as a crucial Tour de France proving ground over the past 14 years with many of the top European riders making the trek to the U.S. Team and rider selections are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.