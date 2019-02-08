Scotland to host first multi-discipline cycling worlds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

AIGLE, Switzerland — The International Cycling Union says it picked Scotland to host the first combined world championships in 13 disciplines in 2023.

Glasgow will host most events over a two-week period in August featuring road and track races, plus mountain bike, BMX and para-cycling.

The UCI will gather the world championships together every fourth year in the season before an Olympics.

The governing body says “over several weeks, the host city and/or region will become the true cycling capital of the world.”