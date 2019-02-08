Saratoga Race Course’s summer season one week longer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Race Course’s summer meet has a new, longer schedule but the same number of racing days.
The New York Racing Association announced on Thursday the meet will run from July 11 through Labor Day on Sept. 2.
The start is a week earlier, but the number of live racing days will remain at 40 because there will be five days of racing per week instead of six. Mondays and Tuesdays will be dark.
The change was approved by the New York State Gaming Commission. It allows for the potential construction of a new arena at Belmont Park for the NHL’s New York Islanders.
Belmont’s spring-summer meet will feature a revised 48-day calendar. It runs from April 26 through July 7.
LONDON — Horse racing in Britain has been canceled until at least Wednesday over an outbreak of equine flu.
The British Horseracing Authority said Thursday that no new positive cases have been received since it announced late Wednesday evening that three vaccinated horses in an active racing yard had flu. But it added that “at least three more days are required before it will be possible to make a decision about whether it is safe to resume racing.” That means “a fully formed decision can be made on Monday” on whether races can be held on Wednesday.
In a statement, the BHA said that “this precautionary approach is intended to ensure we put the health of the horse population and control of the virus first, and avoid any unnecessary risk that might come from returning to racing too quickly.”
In 2001, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease wiped out racing for two months in Britain, leading to the cancellation of the Cheltenham Festival, which is held every March.
MELBOURNE, Australia — Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir has been disqualified from horse racing for four years after being found guilty of possessing electric-shock devices and for bringing the sport into disrepute.
Weir had 36 Group 1 wins, including the 2015 Melbourne Cup winner Prince of Penzance.
He opted not to contest the charges brought by Victoria state’s racing authorities for possession of the so-called jiggers, which were discovered in raids at his stables last week by stewards and officers from the Victoria Police sports integrity unit.
The banned electric-shock devices are used to condition horses to run faster in races.
Judge John Bowman told a Victoria Racing and Disciplinary Board hearing on Wednesday that Weir’s winning exploits in Australia’s most famous race would be overshadowed by his association with “instruments of cruelty” and “high level cheating.”
The 48-year-old Weir holds the Australian training record for most wins in a season, a mark he first broke in 2015-16 with 348 wins.