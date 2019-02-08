Defending champ Anderson out of New York Open with injury

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Defending champion Kevin Anderson has withdrawn from the New York Open because of a right elbow injury.
Frances Tiafoe, the American who reached the Australian Open quarterfinals before falling to runner-up Rafael Nadal, was added to the field Thursday. The tournament begins Sunday.
Anderson, ranked fifth, was hurt during last month’s Grand Slam tournament in Australia. He was runner-up last year at Wimbledon and says his victory on Long Island “kick-started my year in 2018 and I was very excited to return.”
His withdrawal leaves American John Isner as the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 9. Anderson outlasted Isner in a marathon semifinal at Wimbledon.
Australian Alex de Minaur, last year’s ATP top rookie, also pulled out of the tournament because of an injury.
MONTPELLIER, France — Veteran Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus beat top-seeded Frenchman Lucas Pouille 7-6 (2), 6-7 (3), 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Open Sud de France quarterfinals.
Baghdatis, a 2006 Australian Open finalist, served for the match at 5-3 in the second set. But Pouille, who lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open, fought back to take it into a third set.
The 33-year-old Baghdatis next faces Radu Albot of Romania, who labored into the last eight by beating Ernests Gulbis of Latvia 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4.
Earlier, third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada used his strong serve to beat Marcel Granollers 6-4, 7-6 (1).
The 19-year-old wild-card entry did not face break point and won 30 of his 33 first-serve points against the Spanish veteran.
Shapovalov was one of only two players to take a set from Djokovic at last month’s Australian Open, but he has yet to win a career title on the ATP Tour.
He next faces seventh-seeded Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who rallied to a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.
MONTPELLIER, France — Former champion Tomas Berdych swept aside Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-0 in less than one hour on Wednesday to reach the Open Sud de France quarterfinals.
The unseeded Czech broke Paire’s serve five times, and saved both break points he faced against the eighth-seeded Frenchman. Berdych, who won the indoor hardcourt title in 2012, next faces Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in their first meeting on the ATP Tour.
The resilient Krajinovic beat second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium 6-4, 6-4 after withstanding 11 aces, saving all four break points, and breaking Goffin’s serve twice.
No. 6 Jeremy Chardy and unseeded wild-card entry Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also won their second-round matches, setting up an all-French quarterfinal.
Chardy had nine aces in a 6-3, 7-5 win against inexperienced countryman Antoine Hoang, who came through the qualifying rounds.
Tsonga had 11 as he won 6-2, 7-6 (3) against fourth-seeded Gilles Simon, beating him for the ninth time in their 12 meetings.
The 33-year-old Tsonga’s ranking has plummeted to 210 following surgery on his left knee in April.
He lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Australian Open last month.