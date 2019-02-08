Defending champ Anderson out of New York Open with injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Defending champion Kevin Anderson has withdrawn from the New York Open because of a right elbow injury.

Frances Tiafoe, the American who reached the Australian Open quarterfinals before falling to runner-up Rafael Nadal, was added to the field Thursday. The tournament begins Sunday.

Anderson, ranked fifth, was hurt during last month’s Grand Slam tournament in Australia. He was runner-up last year at Wimbledon and says his victory on Long Island “kick-started my year in 2018 and I was very excited to return.”

His withdrawal leaves American John Isner as the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 9. Anderson outlasted Isner in a marathon semifinal at Wimbledon.

Australian Alex de Minaur, last year’s ATP top rookie, also pulled out of the tournament because of an injury.