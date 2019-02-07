Melbourne Cup-winning trainer banned four years

MELBOURNE, Australia — Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir has been disqualified from horse racing for four years after being found guilty of possessing electric-shock devices and for bringing the sport into disrepute.
Weir had 36 Group 1 wins, including the 2015 Melbourne Cup winner Prince of Penzance.
He opted not to contest the charges brought by Victoria state’s racing authorities for possession of the so-called jiggers, which were discovered in raids at his stables last week by stewards and officers from the Victoria Police sports integrity unit.
The banned electric-shock devices are used to condition horses to run faster in races.
Judge John Bowman told a Victoria Racing and Disciplinary Board hearing on Wednesday that Weir’s winning exploits in Australia’s most famous race would be overshadowed by his association with “instruments of cruelty” and “high level cheating.”
The 48-year-old Weir holds the Australian training record for most wins in a season, a mark he first broke in 2015-16 with 348 wins.
LONDON — Horse racing in Britain has been canceled until at least Wednesday over an outbreak of equine flu.
The British Horseracing Authority said Thursday that no new positive cases have been received since it announced late Wednesday evening that three vaccinated horses in an active racing yard had flu. But it added that “at least three more days are required before it will be possible to make a decision about whether it is safe to resume racing.” That means “a fully formed decision can be made on Monday” on whether races can be held on Wednesday.
In a statement, the BHA said that “this precautionary approach is intended to ensure we put the health of the horse population and control of the virus first, and avoid any unnecessary risk that might come from returning to racing too quickly.”
In 2001, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease wiped out racing for two months in Britain, leading to the cancellation of the Cheltenham Festival, which is held every March.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Unbeaten Game Winner, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and last year’s 2-year-old champion, is among 362 3-year-old thoroughbreds made eligible during the early nomination period to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.
Other top horses include Gunmetal Gray, Improbable, Knicks Go, Mucho Gusto and Tax.
Four fillies and 20 horses based outside North America, including 11 from Europe, five from Dubai and four from Japan, also are among the early nominees for the Triple Crown series that opens with the Kentucky Derby on May 4. The Preakness is May 18 and the Belmont is June 8.
It cost owners and trainers $600 to nominate each horse during the early period, which ended Jan. 26. The late period, requiring a payment of $6,000, continues until April 1.
Steve Asmussen led all trainers with 27 nominations. Five-time Derby winner Bob Baffert, Chad Brown and Todd Pletcher each had 17 nominees. Baffert trains Game Winner, Improbable and Mucho Gusto.