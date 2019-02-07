Guinness Six Nations preview, TV/streaming times for Round Two

Feb 7, 2019
NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2019 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship this weekend with matches from Round Two of the the world’s oldest rugby championship, beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when Scotland face Ireland, followed by Italy v. Wales at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Round Two coverage on NBCSN continues on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET, when France travel to Twickenham Stadium in London to face England.

The annual tournament, which has roots that date back more than a century, consists of 15 matches played in a round-robin format between six teams – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales. All matches will stream live, commercial-free and on-demand on NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product. Click here to purchase NBC Sports Gold’s Rugby Pass. 

Exclusive live coverage on NBC Sports Gold begins Saturday at 9:15 a.m. ET with Scotland v. Ireland, followed by Italy v. Wales at 11:45 a.m. ET, and England v. France on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.

Derek Rae (play-by-play) and Alex Corbisiero (analyst), who played for England in the Six Nations Championship, will anchor NBCSN’s studio coverage for this weekend’s matches.

SCOTLAND V. IRELAND – SATURDAY AT 9:30 A.M. ET ON NBC SPORTS GOLD; 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Scotland earned five points in Round One, defeating Italy 33-20, to extend their Six Nations home winning streak to seven matches. Defending Six Nations champions Ireland fell short against rival England, 32-20, in Round One after an unbeaten Six Nations run in 2018. Ireland defeated Scotland 28-8, in last year’s Six Nations meeting.

Ireland captain Rory Best on the loss: “It was not a wake-up call because we were under no illusions about how good England would be. How we respond in Scotland will show whether this is a bump in the road or something more.”

ITALY V. WALES – SATURDAY AT 11:45 A.M. ET ON NBC SPORTS GOLD; 4:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Italy was defeated by Scotland 33-20 in Round One, their record 18th straight defeat in the competition. Wales started their Six Nations campaign by defeating France 24-19 in a highly competitive match. Trailing 16-0 at halftime, the Welsh outscored France 24-3 in the second half, the largest halftime deficit overcome in Six Nations history. Last year, Wales defeated Italy in the Six Nations by a score of 38-14.

Italy captain Sergio Parisse on Round 1 loss at Scotland: “I think Scotland deserved the win; they dominated the game, had a lot of possession – more than us – so of course the last ten minutes is a good base to work on for the game [Saturday] against Wales.”

ENGLAND V. FRANCE – SUNDAY AT 10 A.M. ET ON NBC SPORTS GOLD; 1:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

In a convincing 32-20 Round One victory away from home, England earned five points in their win over defending champions Ireland. France aims to secure their first victory of this year’s tournament when they travel to Twickenham Stadium, a venue they have not won at since 2005 in Six Nations competition, to face England. Last year, France defeated England, 22-16.

England head coach Eddie Jones: “We will be better in the next game because we are still growing. We are nowhere near our best… We shaded a top side in [physicality] and the players deserve all the credit. We executed our gameplan well. The front row was outstanding, as was Jonny May with his selfless work, Manu Tuilagi darted well at 12 and Henry Slade [who scored two tries] is getting better with every game.”

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland toppled in Dublin by England 32-20

Feb 2, 2019
DUBLIN (AP) — England is back and its reputation restored after upending Ireland 32-20 in the defending Six Nations champion’s Lansdowne Road stronghold on Saturday.

Following its worst championship finish in 31 years, England opened this campaign an eight-point underdog to the mighty Irish, but subdued the home side with aggressive defense and stealthy tries to win in Dublin for the first time in six years.

Ireland was unbeaten in 14 home matches in the Six Nations since 2013, and, overall, on a national-record 12 successive home wins since 2016, including a first home defeat of New Zealand only three months ago, after which they were regarded as the best rugby team in the world.

But New Zealand, and England coach Eddie Jones again in the buildup, warned Ireland that it was harder being the hunted than the hunter.

As the hunter, England was ruthless. It hadn’t scored a try in Dublin in eight years, and bagged one after just 94 seconds. Ireland settled down, but England finished the first half stronger and continued to stress Ireland to the point where it earned a bonus-point four tries.

Ireland was limited to two tries, one at the death when England was already celebrating in a stadium quickly draining of Irish fans.

In a game of only four line breaks — two each — England’s line speed was the more impressive and consistent. The Irish were given no room or time to breathe, and couldn’t even count on free errors by England, who conceded just eight penalties.

Green jerseys were scythed down and Irish playmaker Jonathan Sexton, world rugby’s best player in 2018, was reduced to shaking his head and conceding England’s fourth try.

Meanwhile, England forwards Billy and Mako Vunipola, playing a test for the first time since June, and Manu Tuilagi, making his first Six Nations start in six years, battered the Irish line, softening it up so the tries were shared by backs Henry Slade, Jonny May and Elliot Daly.

Prop Mako Vunipola led England’s personal tackle count with 25, followed by flanker Mark Wilson with 21. Slade led the backs with 11 as England stopped Ireland from getting its ball-hogging phases going and turned over the ball 14 times.

England had just ended a five-match losing streak when former New Zealand coach John Mitchell was hired to take over the defense. Since then, England has beaten South Africa, Australia, and Ireland, and lost to New Zealand by one point and conceded just over one try per game. Suddenly back in the title talk, England’s visit to Wales on Feb. 23 has become pivotal.

A quick lineout by England caught Ireland not quite set, and Tuilagi, only playing because Ben Te’o was injured, and Billy Vunipola kept Ireland in retreat before Farrell threw a double miss-out pass left to fullback Daly, who sent in May after 94 seconds.

A Sexton penalty rewarded Ireland getting into its groove, and another reward came moments later when England flanker Tom Curry was sin-binned for a late tackle on Keith Earls. But Ireland couldn’t take advantage of an extra man.

It took Ireland so long to breach England’s defense that Curry was back on the field when prop Cian Healy burrowed over. Sexton converted from wide out for 10-7.

England scored when nothing seemed on. Daly, chosen for his attacking prowess ahead of the defensive prowess of Mike Brown, grubbered through the line. Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale juggled the ball and lost it when he was put down by Jack Nowell. Following up, Daly dropped on the loose ball for England’s second try.

The English could have had a third try on halftime, but Billy Vunipola’s was disallowed for a double movement and Farrell accepted a penalty kick to send England into the break 17-10 ahead.

Sexton closed the gap to four points, but the confrontation was counting bodies. England forwards Maro Itoje and Kyle Sinckler limped off, and Ireland replaced tired props Healy and Tadhg Furlong in the third quarter.

England pounced again from a scrum on halfway, as Slade gave May an overlap and indicated to the wing to kick ahead. Slade then won the race to the bouncing ball and England was clear at 22-13 with 14 minutes to go.

When Ireland center Garry Ringrose was cut down by England replacement Courtney Lawes and turned over by Curry, England skipper Owen Farrell nailed the penalty kick from 47 meters, the limit of his range.

Ringrose was replaced, and Irish desperation saw them try to run out of their 22, only for Sexton to pass straight to Slade for his second try and England’s incredible fourth. Not since the great 2003 team had they scored as many in Dublin.

Guinness Six Nations: Wales achieve incredible win over France from 16-0 down

Feb 2, 2019
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — George North accepted two gift tries as Wales rallied from 16-0 down at halftime to beat France 24-19 in a rainy Six Nations rugby opener on Friday.

Two of Wales’ three tries were donated by French mistakes, allowing Wales to pull off the biggest comeback win in the tournament since it expanded in 2000.

Wales ran its winning streak to 10, one short of the national record set more than a century ago.

“The biggest difference between the two sides is that we’re a side who’s forgotten how to lose, whereas on the other foot they’re a side looking for confidence,” Wales coach Warren Gatland said.

“It was strange. To win this tournament, you need a little bit of luck. You saw that last year with Johnny Sexton scoring a last-minute drop goal in a game France probably should have won (against Ireland).”

No. 8 Louis Picamoles barged over for an early try for France, and left winger Yoann Huget added a neat second. Neither was converted but flyhalf Camille Lopez added a penalty and dropped goal to make it 16-0 by halftime.

France ended a miserable 2018 with a home loss to Fiji. So French fans could scarcely believe the halftime score against the team second in last year’s tournament and a strong candidate this year.

Wales had to hit back strongly and did so as scrumhalf Tomos Williams and North scored converted tries to pull within two of France just 11 minutes into the half. By then Wales had already two tries disallowed.

Wales went ahead for the first time with a penalty by replacement flyhalf Dan Biggar, Camille kicked France back in front, then North intercepted debutant Romain Ntamack’s ponderous pass to Huget and sprinted home from 55 meters for the clinching converted score.

While Wales overcame a sloppy performance, France still seems chronically unable to make the most of a winning situation.

“It’s not a question of mental strength,” France coach Jacques Brunel said, somewhat surprisingly. “It’s more a lack of control.”

France’s selection promised a more mobile, attacking approach than previous years. They made the ideal start as Picamoles bundled over in the right corner in the sixth minute after sustained pressure.

On a slippery night, Morgan Parra missed two difficult goalkicks for France, and Wales kicker Gareth Anscombe, who made all of his goalkicks in the 2018 championship, botched his first shot.

But a slick four-man passing move opened up the French defense, and fullback Liam Williams rode a tackle to get over the line. But the try was disallowed on video review by a knock on, which Williams could have avoided by passing inside to his left.

A physical French side unsettled Wales and a one-handed reverse offload by flanker Arthur Iturria released Huget into space on the left touchline and he scored in the corner.

Parra again missed the extras. Anscombe followed suit to make kickers 0-5.

Still, the Stade de France crowd had cause for optimism, having long been used to watching a brittle and gritty France side.

Since Les Tricolores reached the World Cup final in 2011, the side has finished no higher than third in the Six Nations — and that was only once. But the fans were enjoying the show and the players fed off their energy.

Lopez took over the goalkicking from his Clermont clubmate and nailed a penalty and long dropped goal on the buzzer to make it a dream first half.

The fans were lapping it up.

Then it all went wrong.

“It’s frustrating, a feeling of deja vu, like South Africa (last year) and like many other times,” France captain Guilhem Guirado said. “Every team in the world manages to control the second half. Not us, unfortunately.”

Tomos Williams finished off a Josh Adams break for a Wales try on his tournament debut, then Huget spilled the ball on his tryline under no pressure, and North scooped it up and scored.

Anxiety spread in the home crowd as Biggar’s penalty put Wales one point ahead with less than 20 minutes left.

Fear turned to relief when a mighty effort from the French scrum drew an error near the line, and Lopez clipped over the penalty for 19-17.

Then Ntamack undid the hard work moments later with a sloppy pass and watched North streak away.

Wales takes momentum to Italy next weekend. Guirado has to rally his crushed players for England at Twickenham.