Guinness Six Nations preview, TV/streaming times for Round Two

NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2019 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship this weekend with matches from Round Two of the the world’s oldest rugby championship, beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when Scotland face Ireland, followed by Italy v. Wales at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Round Two coverage on NBCSN continues on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET, when France travel to Twickenham Stadium in London to face England.
The annual tournament, which has roots that date back more than a century, consists of 15 matches played in a round-robin format between six teams – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales. All matches will stream live, commercial-free and on-demand on NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product. Click here to purchase NBC Sports Gold’s Rugby Pass.
Exclusive live coverage on NBC Sports Gold begins Saturday at 9:15 a.m. ET with Scotland v. Ireland, followed by Italy v. Wales at 11:45 a.m. ET, and England v. France on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.
Derek Rae (play-by-play) and Alex Corbisiero (analyst), who played for England in the Six Nations Championship, will anchor NBCSN’s studio coverage for this weekend’s matches.
SCOTLAND V. IRELAND – SATURDAY AT 9:30 A.M. ET ON NBC SPORTS GOLD; 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
Scotland earned five points in Round One, defeating Italy 33-20, to extend their Six Nations home winning streak to seven matches. Defending Six Nations champions Ireland fell short against rival England, 32-20, in Round One after an unbeaten Six Nations run in 2018. Ireland defeated Scotland 28-8, in last year’s Six Nations meeting.
Ireland captain Rory Best on the loss: “It was not a wake-up call because we were under no illusions about how good England would be. How we respond in Scotland will show whether this is a bump in the road or something more.”
ITALY V. WALES – SATURDAY AT 11:45 A.M. ET ON NBC SPORTS GOLD; 4:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
Italy was defeated by Scotland 33-20 in Round One, their record 18th straight defeat in the competition. Wales started their Six Nations campaign by defeating France 24-19 in a highly competitive match. Trailing 16-0 at halftime, the Welsh outscored France 24-3 in the second half, the largest halftime deficit overcome in Six Nations history. Last year, Wales defeated Italy in the Six Nations by a score of 38-14.
Italy captain Sergio Parisse on Round 1 loss at Scotland: “I think Scotland deserved the win; they dominated the game, had a lot of possession – more than us – so of course the last ten minutes is a good base to work on for the game [Saturday] against Wales.”
ENGLAND V. FRANCE – SUNDAY AT 10 A.M. ET ON NBC SPORTS GOLD; 1:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
In a convincing 32-20 Round One victory away from home, England earned five points in their win over defending champions Ireland. France aims to secure their first victory of this year’s tournament when they travel to Twickenham Stadium, a venue they have not won at since 2005 in Six Nations competition, to face England. Last year, France defeated England, 22-16.
England head coach Eddie Jones: “We will be better in the next game because we are still growing. We are nowhere near our best… We shaded a top side in [physicality] and the players deserve all the credit. We executed our gameplan well. The front row was outstanding, as was Jonny May with his selfless work, Manu Tuilagi darted well at 12 and Henry Slade [who scored two tries] is getting better with every game.”