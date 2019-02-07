Berdych pounds Paire at Open Sud de France; Goffin out

MONTPELLIER, France — Former champion Tomas Berdych swept aside Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-0 in less than one hour on Wednesday to reach the Open Sud de France quarterfinals.
The unseeded Czech broke Paire’s serve five times, and saved both break points he faced against the eighth-seeded Frenchman. Berdych, who won the indoor hardcourt title in 2012, next faces Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in their first meeting on the ATP Tour.
The resilient Krajinovic beat second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium 6-4, 6-4 after withstanding 11 aces, saving all four break points, and breaking Goffin’s serve twice.
No. 6 Jeremy Chardy and unseeded wild-card entry Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also won their second-round matches, setting up an all-French quarterfinal.
Chardy had nine aces in a 6-3, 7-5 win against inexperienced countryman Antoine Hoang, who came through the qualifying rounds.
Tsonga had 11 as he won 6-2, 7-6 (3) against fourth-seeded Gilles Simon, beating him for the ninth time in their 12 meetings.
The 33-year-old Tsonga’s ranking has plummeted to 210 following surgery on his left knee in April.
He lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Australian Open last month.
PRAGUE — Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova has testified in the Czech Republic at the trial of the man who allegedly knifed her in her home.
After the December 2016 attack in her home in Prostejov, Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand. It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.
Her testimony was requested by a lawyer for the suspect, the 33-year-old Radim Zondra.
Kvitova didn’t enter the courtroom where the trial took place on Tuesday in a regional court in Brno, but testified from a separate room to avoid facing the suspect.
The two-time Wimbledon champion didn’t talk to media but said through her spokesman she was happy it was all behind her.
Only 10 days ago in Melbourne, Kvitova reached her first Grand Slam final since her second Wimbledon title in 2014, and lost a three-set thriller to Naomi Osaka.
MONTPELLIER, France — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga rallied from a set down to beat fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round of the Open Sud de France on Monday.
Tsonga, who has slipped to 210 in the world rankings after a long injury layoff, will next face another compatriot in fourth-seeded Gilles Simon, who received a first-round bye.
Tsonga wasted seven break points but finally took the advantage in the final set, with Humbert visibly disappointed to have lost a second set he dominated.
It was even tougher for Marcel Granollers, who needed three tiebreak sets to prevail 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) over Croatian Ivo Karlovic, who turns 40 this month.
Granollers of Spain next faces third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
Jeremy Chardy routed lucky loser Adrian Menendez-Maceiras of Spain 6-1, 6-1 in only 47 minutes. Chardy will meet fellow Frenchman Antoine Hoang or Belgian Steve Darcis in the second round.