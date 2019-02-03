Bertens beats Vekic to win St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Kiki Bertens won her third title in six months on Sunday, beating Donna Vekic 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.
Second-seeded Bertens came back from 5-2 down in the first set to win four straight games and force a tiebreaker. Eighth-seeded Vekic saved three match points in the second set before Bertens closed out the match for her eighth career title.
The win continued Bertens' emergence as a more versatile player. Until she beat Simona Halep to win the Cincinnati Open in August, Bertens had never reached a WTA final on any surface other than clay, but she has now won three straight hard-court finals.
Bertens’ current ranking of eighth is the best for a Dutch woman since Betty Stove, who reached No. 5 in 1977.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Kiki Bertens reached her first final since September with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Aryna Sabalenka at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Saturday, and will face Donna Vekic in the final.
The eighth-ranked Bertens broke Sabalenka’s serve four times and fired in nine aces as she moved to a career 3-0 record over 10th-ranked Sabalenka.
Eighth-seeded Vekic needed just 1 hour, 11 minutes to beat Vera Zvonareva 6-2, 6-2 in the second semifinal, denying the Russian veteran a first WTA final appearance since 2011.
Zvonareva defeated the top-ranked Russian Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals but barely made a scratch on Vekic’s serve, earning one break point which was saved.
Bertens is 7-2 in career finals and will be aiming Sunday to win her fourth title in the space of 12 months after victory at the Charleston, Cincinnati and Seoul tournaments last season.
It will be a third straight final on hard courts for Bertens, who until August had never reached any WTA final on a surface other than clay. She won both her previous hard-court finals, defeating Simona Halep in Cincinnati and Alja Tomljanovic in Seoul.
Vekic reached her first final since losing to Svetlana Kuznetsova in Washington in August. The Croatian player is 2-4 in finals and 1-3 on hard courts, with her sole win on that surface coming at the 2014 Malaysian Open.
HUA HIN, Thailand — Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska advanced to the semifinals at the Thailand Open by beating two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (5), 6-1 Friday.
The 18-year-old Yastremska also beat Muguruza last year in Luxembourg.
“I forgot about what happened last year as this is a different match,” Yastremska said. “I watched highlights (of Muguruza’s matches) to see how she played. Although I’m confident, but it was last year. I had to concentrate.”
In the tiebreaker, Yastremska jumped out to a 6-1 lead but struggled to finally win the first set. After Muguruza netted a forehand on the deciding point, the Spaniard smashed her racket on the court and received a code violation from the chair umpire.
Yastremska will next play Magda Linette of Poland, who defeated Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-3.
Also, sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia beat fourth-seeded Saisai Zheng of China 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. She will next face Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, who defeated Victorija Golubic of Switzerland 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.