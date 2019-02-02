AP Images

Guinness Six Nations: Wales achieve incredible win over France from 16-0 down

Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 5:09 PM EST
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — George North accepted two gift tries as Wales rallied from 16-0 down at halftime to beat France 24-19 in a rainy Six Nations rugby opener on Friday.

Two of Wales’ three tries were donated by French mistakes, allowing Wales to pull off the biggest comeback win in the tournament since it expanded in 2000.

Wales ran its winning streak to 10, one short of the national record set more than a century ago.

“The biggest difference between the two sides is that we’re a side who’s forgotten how to lose, whereas on the other foot they’re a side looking for confidence,” Wales coach Warren Gatland said.

“It was strange. To win this tournament, you need a little bit of luck. You saw that last year with Johnny Sexton scoring a last-minute drop goal in a game France probably should have won (against Ireland).”

No. 8 Louis Picamoles barged over for an early try for France, and left winger Yoann Huget added a neat second. Neither was converted but flyhalf Camille Lopez added a penalty and dropped goal to make it 16-0 by halftime.

France ended a miserable 2018 with a home loss to Fiji. So French fans could scarcely believe the halftime score against the team second in last year’s tournament and a strong candidate this year.

Wales had to hit back strongly and did so as scrumhalf Tomos Williams and North scored converted tries to pull within two of France just 11 minutes into the half. By then Wales had already two tries disallowed.

Wales went ahead for the first time with a penalty by replacement flyhalf Dan Biggar, Camille kicked France back in front, then North intercepted debutant Romain Ntamack’s ponderous pass to Huget and sprinted home from 55 meters for the clinching converted score.

While Wales overcame a sloppy performance, France still seems chronically unable to make the most of a winning situation.

“It’s not a question of mental strength,” France coach Jacques Brunel said, somewhat surprisingly. “It’s more a lack of control.”

France’s selection promised a more mobile, attacking approach than previous years. They made the ideal start as Picamoles bundled over in the right corner in the sixth minute after sustained pressure.

On a slippery night, Morgan Parra missed two difficult goalkicks for France, and Wales kicker Gareth Anscombe, who made all of his goalkicks in the 2018 championship, botched his first shot.

But a slick four-man passing move opened up the French defense, and fullback Liam Williams rode a tackle to get over the line. But the try was disallowed on video review by a knock on, which Williams could have avoided by passing inside to his left.

A physical French side unsettled Wales and a one-handed reverse offload by flanker Arthur Iturria released Huget into space on the left touchline and he scored in the corner.

Parra again missed the extras. Anscombe followed suit to make kickers 0-5.

Still, the Stade de France crowd had cause for optimism, having long been used to watching a brittle and gritty France side.

Since Les Tricolores reached the World Cup final in 2011, the side has finished no higher than third in the Six Nations — and that was only once. But the fans were enjoying the show and the players fed off their energy.

Lopez took over the goalkicking from his Clermont clubmate and nailed a penalty and long dropped goal on the buzzer to make it a dream first half.

The fans were lapping it up.

Then it all went wrong.

“It’s frustrating, a feeling of deja vu, like South Africa (last year) and like many other times,” France captain Guilhem Guirado said. “Every team in the world manages to control the second half. Not us, unfortunately.”

Tomos Williams finished off a Josh Adams break for a Wales try on his tournament debut, then Huget spilled the ball on his tryline under no pressure, and North scooped it up and scored.

Anxiety spread in the home crowd as Biggar’s penalty put Wales one point ahead with less than 20 minutes left.

Fear turned to relief when a mighty effort from the French scrum drew an error near the line, and Lopez clipped over the penalty for 19-17.

Then Ntamack undid the hard work moments later with a sloppy pass and watched North streak away.

Wales takes momentum to Italy next weekend. Guirado has to rally his crushed players for England at Twickenham.

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland toppled in Dublin by England 32-20

Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 5:19 PM EST
DUBLIN (AP) — England is back and its reputation restored after upending Ireland 32-20 in the defending Six Nations champion’s Lansdowne Road stronghold on Saturday.

Following its worst championship finish in 31 years, England opened this campaign an eight-point underdog to the mighty Irish, but subdued the home side with aggressive defense and stealthy tries to win in Dublin for the first time in six years.

Ireland was unbeaten in 14 home matches in the Six Nations since 2013, and, overall, on a national-record 12 successive home wins since 2016, including a first home defeat of New Zealand only three months ago, after which they were regarded as the best rugby team in the world.

But New Zealand, and England coach Eddie Jones again in the buildup, warned Ireland that it was harder being the hunted than the hunter.

As the hunter, England was ruthless. It hadn’t scored a try in Dublin in eight years, and bagged one after just 94 seconds. Ireland settled down, but England finished the first half stronger and continued to stress Ireland to the point where it earned a bonus-point four tries.

Ireland was limited to two tries, one at the death when England was already celebrating in a stadium quickly draining of Irish fans.

In a game of only four line breaks — two each — England’s line speed was the more impressive and consistent. The Irish were given no room or time to breathe, and couldn’t even count on free errors by England, who conceded just eight penalties.

Green jerseys were scythed down and Irish playmaker Jonathan Sexton, world rugby’s best player in 2018, was reduced to shaking his head and conceding England’s fourth try.

Meanwhile, England forwards Billy and Mako Vunipola, playing a test for the first time since June, and Manu Tuilagi, making his first Six Nations start in six years, battered the Irish line, softening it up so the tries were shared by backs Henry Slade, Jonny May and Elliot Daly.

Prop Mako Vunipola led England’s personal tackle count with 25, followed by flanker Mark Wilson with 21. Slade led the backs with 11 as England stopped Ireland from getting its ball-hogging phases going and turned over the ball 14 times.

England had just ended a five-match losing streak when former New Zealand coach John Mitchell was hired to take over the defense. Since then, England has beaten South Africa, Australia, and Ireland, and lost to New Zealand by one point and conceded just over one try per game. Suddenly back in the title talk, England’s visit to Wales on Feb. 23 has become pivotal.

A quick lineout by England caught Ireland not quite set, and Tuilagi, only playing because Ben Te’o was injured, and Billy Vunipola kept Ireland in retreat before Farrell threw a double miss-out pass left to fullback Daly, who sent in May after 94 seconds.

A Sexton penalty rewarded Ireland getting into its groove, and another reward came moments later when England flanker Tom Curry was sin-binned for a late tackle on Keith Earls. But Ireland couldn’t take advantage of an extra man.

It took Ireland so long to breach England’s defense that Curry was back on the field when prop Cian Healy burrowed over. Sexton converted from wide out for 10-7.

England scored when nothing seemed on. Daly, chosen for his attacking prowess ahead of the defensive prowess of Mike Brown, grubbered through the line. Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale juggled the ball and lost it when he was put down by Jack Nowell. Following up, Daly dropped on the loose ball for England’s second try.

The English could have had a third try on halftime, but Billy Vunipola’s was disallowed for a double movement and Farrell accepted a penalty kick to send England into the break 17-10 ahead.

Sexton closed the gap to four points, but the confrontation was counting bodies. England forwards Maro Itoje and Kyle Sinckler limped off, and Ireland replaced tired props Healy and Tadhg Furlong in the third quarter.

England pounced again from a scrum on halfway, as Slade gave May an overlap and indicated to the wing to kick ahead. Slade then won the race to the bouncing ball and England was clear at 22-13 with 14 minutes to go.

When Ireland center Garry Ringrose was cut down by England replacement Courtney Lawes and turned over by Curry, England skipper Owen Farrell nailed the penalty kick from 47 meters, the limit of his range.

Ringrose was replaced, and Irish desperation saw them try to run out of their 22, only for Sexton to pass straight to Slade for his second try and England’s incredible fourth. Not since the great 2003 team had they scored as many in Dublin.

Guinness Six Nations: A round 1 primer and TV/streaming info

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffFeb 1, 2019, 11:09 AM EST
Outside of the Rugby World Cup, the Guinness Six Nations Championship is the most prestigious international rugby tournament in the world.

Unlike the World Cup, the Six Nations Championship takes place every year and is contested between the same countries: France, England, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. The tournament takes place over seven weekends in February, March and sometimes April.

The Six Nations Championship is the successor to the Home Nations Championship (1883–1909 and 1932–39) played between England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The tournament became known as the Five Nations Championship after adding France (1910–31 and 1947–99) and then finally the Six Nations Championship with the addition of Italy (2000-present).

The tournament is round-robin style as each team plays the other five teams once per season. Home field alternates each season. For example, if France host England in 2018, England host France in 2019. There are 15 total matches in the championship. The team that finishes at the top of the miniature table at the end of the tournament wins the title.

Ireland won last year’s tournament in dominant fashion, claiming a Grand Slam title alongside a Triple Crown. England and Wales are the joint all-time leaders with 38 titles each. England holds the record for most outright titles with 28.

Click here for more coverage from Sky Sports.

Here’s a quick look at the upcoming matches.

France vs. Wales (Friday, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

France

Finished fourth in 2018 Six Nations Championship

  • Have not finished in the top two since 2011
  • Last title was 2010 (won outright)
  • 25 titles all-time
    • 17 outright, eight shared
  • Morgan Parra is the most seasoned member of the squad, leading France in caps (31) and points (158) in the tournament
  • Head coach: Jacques Brunel
    • Second year coaching France in Six Nations Championship
    • Coached Italy from 2011-16
  • Ranked No. 9 in the world

Wales

  • Finished second in 2018 Six Nations Championship
    • Won consecutive titles outright in 2012 and 2013 (have not won since)
  • Joint-record 38 titles all-time (England also have 38)
    • 26 outright, 12 shared
  • Led by Alun Wyn Jones
    • Team-high 48 career Six Nations Championship caps
  • Head coach: Warren Gatland
    • The most experienced coach in the tournament, coaching in his 12th and final Six Nations Championship for Wales
  • Ranked No. 3 in the world

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny (concussion) has been ruled out of the team’s first two matches of the tournament.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland on Friday’s match: “I think if we can win that first game against France in Paris then we have a really good chance of winning the tournament.”
Gatland on the competitiveness of the tournament: “I remember back in the Five Nations where there was only talk of England or France winning it, but now we’re talking about five teams, and Italy are still good contenders. I think it is brilliant for the fans, sponsors and the sport.”

2018 Six Nations meeting: Wales 14 v. France 13 (Round 5, March 17)

Scotland vs. Italy (Saturday at 12:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN)

Scotland

  • Finished third in 2018 Six Nations Championship
    o Joint-best finish in Scotland’s Six Nations Championship history (also finished third in 2001, 2006 and 2013)
    o Have not won the title since 1999, when the tournament was still the Five Nations Championship
  • 24 titles all-time
    o 15 outright, nine shared
  • Two-time Player of the Championship Stuart Hogg (2016, 2017) leads Scotland
    o Hogg: 34 caps (team high) and 92 points in Six Nations Championship career
  • Greig Laidlaw is also a leader for Scotland
    o Laidlaw: 32 caps, 349 points (team high) in Six Nations Championship career
  • Head coach: Gregor Townsend
    o Second year coaching Scotland in Six Nations Championship
  • Ranked No. 7 in the world
    Italy
  • Finished sixth in 2018 Six Nations Championship
    o Third straight sixth-place finish
  • Lost all five matches for third straight year
    o Have finished sixth in 13 of 19 seasons since joining the tournament in 2000
  • Have never won the Six Nations title
    o Highest finish was fourth place twice (2007 and 2013)
    o Fourth-place finish in 2013 came under current France head coach Jacques Brunel
  • Captain: 35-year-old flanker Sergio Parisse
    o Parisse: 65 caps in Six Nations Championship career (most on team)
  • Head coach: Ireland international Conor O’Shea
    o Third year as Italy’s head coach for the Six Nations Championship
  • Ranked No. 15 in the world

Scotland’s Stuart Hogg: “If you are not saying you are going to win the Guinness Six Nations, then what’s the point of being here? We truly believe we can do it.”

Italy head coach Conor O’Shea after poor results in recent Six Nations Championships: “We need to be mentally resilient and players like Sergio [Parisse] have proved we are by maintaining his enthusiasm, energy and belief every time he represents his country. We need this from everyone. It won’t be easy but we need everyone to keep believing.”

2018 Six Nations meeting: Italy 27 v. Scotland 29 (Round 5, March 17)

Ireland vs. England (Saturday, 2:30 a.m. ET on  NBCSN)

Ireland

  • Won 2018 Six Nations Championship outright
    o Won Grand Slam and Triple Crown
    o Looking to become first team in Six Nations era (since 2000) to win consecutive Grand Slams
  • Last team to accomplish feat: France in 1997 and 1998 Five Nations
  • 23 titles all-time
    o 14 outright, nine shared
  • Led by 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year Johnny Sexton
    o Sexton: 475 career points in the tournament, far more than any other player on the team
    o Sexton: 38 career Six Nations Championship caps
  • Jacob Stockdale made his Six Nations debut last year and led the tournament with seven tries, earning Player of the Championship honors
  • Head coach: Joe Schmidt
    o 2018 World Rugby Coach of the Year
    o Sixth and final Six Nations Championship appearance as Ireland head coach
  • Three titles in previous five appearances
  • Ranked No. 2 in the world
    o Defeated top-ranked New Zealand at the Autumn Internationals for the first time ever on Irish soil
    England
  • Finished fifth in 2018 Six Nations Championship
  • Joint-record 38 titles all-time (Wales also have 38)
    o 28 outright (most ever), 10 shared
    o Won 2016 and 2017 titles outright
  • As the most decorated team in tournament history, England entered last year’s event with high expectations coming off back-to-back Six Nations Championship titles, so their fifth-place finish was a major disappointment
  • Led by 2017 European Player of the Year Owen Farrell, who has 29 career caps in his Six Nations Championship career. Farrell has 477 career points in the tournament, by far the most on the team
    o Farrell, a star for Premiership side Saracens, will serve as England’s captain
  • George Ford, who leads the Premiership with 144 points this season playing for Leicester Tigers, is also on the squad
  • England’s squad vs Ireland is expected to be comprised entirely of Premiership players
  • Head coach: Eddie Jones
    o Fourth time coaching England at Six Nations Championship
    o Led England to Six Nations Championship titles in 2016 and 2017
  • Named World Rugby Coach of the Year in 2017
  • Ranked No. 4 in the world

The two teams that have dominated the Six Nations Championship over the last five years meet each other to open their 2019 campaigns. Ireland won consecutive titles in 2014 and 2015, answered by back-to-back England titles in 2016 and 2017, before Ireland reasserted their dominance with a Grand Slam and Triple Crown to go along with their Six Nations Championship title last season.

Ireland did not play their best in their opening match any of the last three seasons (drew in 2016, lost in 2017, beat France 15-13 in 2018 on go-ahead drop goal in 80th minute). Ireland’s Keith Earls: “We’re going to have to start strong, not like we did in the last couple of years where we kind of had a slow start or a Johnny Sexton kick getting us out of trouble. I suppose that puts a lot of pressure on us as well. We know the challenge that’s in front of us is massive.”

This is a matchup of the last two World Rugby Coach of the Year award winners (Eddie Jones – 2017, Joe Schmidt – 2018).

2018 Six Nations meeting: England 15 v. Ireland 24 (Round 5, March 17)