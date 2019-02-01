Getty Images

Connecticut Open tennis tournament to leave New Haven

Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 2:55 PM EST
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) The Connecticut Open tennis tournament is leaving New Haven after a 21-year run in the city, organizers said Friday.

The operators of the tournament have sold the sanction for the WTA event to APG, a sports and entertainment company that is planning to put on a tournament in September in Zhengzhou, China.

The financial model of the Connecticut Open was no longer viable, organizers said. The Tennis Foundation of Connecticut said it is exploring whether another professional tennis event can be drawn to the city.

“It has been an amazing 21-year run for women’s professional tennis in New Haven, and we are truly grateful to all the fans, volunteers, players, media and sponsors involved,” tournament director Anne Worcester said.

The tournament traditionally has taken place in August, the final WTA tuneup before the U.S. Open.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said the tournament has helped to boost the city financially and bring it global attention since it began in 1998.

“We remain hopeful that professional tennis will return to New Haven in the very near future,” Harp said.

The tournament’s finances have been tenuous for several years and it nearly moved out of state before Connecticut bought the rights to the tournament in 2013 for $618,000. In 2017, the state completed a $2.5 million renovation of the facility where the tournament is held in hopes of getting more out of the venue than just the tennis event.

“It stayed in New Haven due to efforts by many people when there was almost certainty five years ago that it would leave for another state. Five additional years of economic impact, marketing of the state around the world, and year-round community outreach programs is something to be celebrated,” said Mark Ojakian, who helped to save the tournament when he was former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s chief of staff.

Bertens beats Bonaventure in St. Petersburg opener


Associated PressJan 31, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Kiki Bertens and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are set for a rematch of their Australian Open encounter after both reached the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals Thursday.

Bertens easily saw off Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure 6-4, 6-2 in their second-round match, while Pavlyuchenkova saved five of six break points on her way to a 6-4, 6-4 upset of former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

The eighth-ranked Bertens lost to Pavlyuchenkova two weeks ago in the second round of the Australian Open 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Pavlyuchenkova went all the way to the quarterfinals on that occasion before losing to Danielle Collins.

Bertens leads 3-2 in career matches against Pavlyuchenkova, though the Russian has won their last two meetings. Thursday’s win over Bonaventure was Bertens’ first match since her Australian Open loss thanks to a bye in the first round in St. Petersburg.

Earlier Thursday, Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a second-set slipup to reach the quarterfinals, beating Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 6-4.

In her first match since reaching a career-high ranking of No. 10 on Monday, the Belarusian trailed 3-1 in the second before winning four games in a row.

Sabalenka, who had a first-round bye, will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat qualifier Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-2.

Sabalenka defeated Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3 this month on her way to winning the Shenzhen Open title.

Keys, Collins among U.S. Fed Cup team vs Australia


Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 10:29 PM EST
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — No. 17 Madison Keys and No. 23 Danielle Collins will lead the U.S. Fed Cup team against Australia next month.

Sofia Kenin and Nicole Melichar will join them on the team announced Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association and team captain Kathy Rinaldi. The 25-year-old Collins recently reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open.

The first round of the World Group will be held Feb. 9-10 in Asheville, North Carolina.

The U.S. will face No. 14 Ashleigh Barty and No. 46 Daria Gavrilova, along with Priscilla Hon, Kimberley Birrell and Astra Sharma on a hard court at U.S. Cellular Center. The 22-year-old Barty is coming off a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open.

The U.S. is 9-5 all-time vs. the Aussies. The Americans won their last meeting in the 2016 World Group Playoff.

The winner will face Germany or Belarus in the semifinals on April 20-21.