Tour of California to take riders higher, farther than ever

LOS ANGELES — The most prestigious road cycling race in the U.S. will take riders further than ever before after the Tour of California revealed the full route for this year’s edition on Thursday.
The seven-stage men’s race, which begins May 12 in Sacramento, will cover 773 miles and gain more than 68,000 feet in elevation. More than half the stages will cover at least 120 miles, and the sixth stage could produce the overall winner when riders reach the popular summit of Mt. Baldy.
The three-stage women’s race, which begins May 16, covers most of the same routes as the men’s stages. It also will be the toughest in history at nearly 180 miles with 20,800 feet in elevation gain.
The Tour of California has emerged as a crucial Tour de France proving ground over the past 14 years with many of the top European riders making the trek to the U.S. Team and rider selections are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
GEELONG, Australia — Italy’s Elia Viviani won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Cycle Race on Sunday, edging Australian Caleb Ewan in a sprint finish.
Viviani was runner-up in the race last year to Australia’s Jay McCarthy but was able to go one better this season with help from his powerful Belgium-based team Decuninck-Quick Step.
While Viviani went on to record 18 wins in an extraordinary 2018 season, his second placing in the Cadel Evans race was an irritation.
“Always when I’m asked about my amazing 2018, there are two second places I don’t like – this race and Gent Wevelgem,” Viviani said. “It’s the best way to start the season.”
Viviani was set up for the win by a brilliant lead-out by teammate Michael Morkov while Ewan was boxed in and got out too late to bridge the gap. Ewan took second ahead of South Africa’s Daryl Impey.
ADELAIDE, Australia — Italy’s Elia Viviani slipped through a tiny gap near the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour Down Under on Tuesday as riders faced the dual challenge of extreme heat and strong winds.
Viviani was tucked back in the peloton, behind triple world champion Peter Sagan, as riders raced towards the finish of the 129-kilometer stage at Port Adelaide.
First Danny van Poppel of the Netherlands, then Germany’s Maximilian Richard Walscheid hit the front in the straight sprint to the finish and Walscheid looked to have made the winning burst.
But Viviani, who fell during the 50-kilometer tour prelude on Sunday, showed fearlessness as he threaded his way along the crowd barriers to dash past Walsheid for the stage victory.
Riders had to contend with temperatures in the high 30s Celsius (about 100 degrees Fahrenheit) as they raced through the Adelaide Hills, then contended with heat and crosswinds on the long ride along a broad and exposed motorway to the finish.
Organizers had intended to finish with a 3.4-km circuit but, after concerns about the heat, winds and possible traffic problems, they opted instead for a straight run into the finish.
“Today the plan was to wait a little bit and put me in the best position,” Viviani said. “Also the lead out guys had to bring some wind in the face from five kilometers to one kilometer out. Sometimes the danger is you don’t have the space to go through, but I found a little space on the left on the barriers.”
Viviani claimed the win for his Deceuninck-Quick Step team ahead of Walscheid while Italy’s Jakub Mareczko was third. Sagan finished in eighth place with the same time as the winner.