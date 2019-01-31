Bertens beats Bonaventure in St. Petersburg opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Kiki Bertens and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are set for a rematch of their Australian Open encounter after both reached the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals Thursday.
Bertens easily saw off Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure 6-4, 6-2 in their second-round match, while Pavlyuchenkova saved five of six break points on her way to a 6-4, 6-4 upset of former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
The eighth-ranked Bertens lost to Pavlyuchenkova two weeks ago in the second round of the Australian Open 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Pavlyuchenkova went all the way to the quarterfinals on that occasion before losing to Danielle Collins.
Bertens leads 3-2 in career matches against Pavlyuchenkova, though the Russian has won their last two meetings. Thursday’s win over Bonaventure was Bertens’ first match since her Australian Open loss thanks to a bye in the first round in St. Petersburg.
Earlier Thursday, Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a second-set slipup to reach the quarterfinals, beating Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 6-4.
In her first match since reaching a career-high ranking of No. 10 on Monday, the Belarusian trailed 3-1 in the second before winning four games in a row.
Sabalenka, who had a first-round bye, will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat qualifier Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-2.
Sabalenka defeated Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3 this month on her way to winning the Shenzhen Open title.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — No. 17 Madison Keys and No. 23 Danielle Collins will lead the U.S. Fed Cup team against Australia next month.
Sofia Kenin and Nicole Melichar will join them on the team announced Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association and team captain Kathy Rinaldi. The 25-year-old Collins recently reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open.
The first round of the World Group will be held Feb. 9-10 in Asheville, North Carolina.
The U.S. will face No. 14 Ashleigh Barty and No. 46 Daria Gavrilova, along with Priscilla Hon, Kimberley Birrell and Astra Sharma on a hard court at U.S. Cellular Center. The 22-year-old Barty is coming off a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open.
The U.S. is 9-5 all-time vs. the Aussies. The Americans won their last meeting in the 2016 World Group Playoff.
The winner will face Germany or Belarus in the semifinals on April 20-21.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova won eight straight games to take control of the match before needing a tiebreaker to finally beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday in the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.
Kvitova, playing her opening match after a first-round bye, went from trailing 2-1 in the first set to a 3-0 lead in the second. But she double-faulted on match point at 5-1 to let Azarenka back into the match.
Kvitova will next face either eighth-seeded Donna Vekic or lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals.
Maria Sharapova withdrew from the tournament with a right shoulder injury, hours before she was to play Daria Kasatkina in the second round.