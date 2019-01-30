U.S. qualifier Brady upsets Garcia at Thailand Open

HUA HIN, Thailand — American qualifier Jennifer Brady achieved her second career top-20 win when she upset Caroline Garcia of France 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the first round of the Thailand Open on Tuesday.
Brady, ranked 117th, used aggressive and consistent groundstrokes to upset Garcia, ranked 19th, in two hours for her first win against the Frenchwoman in three attempts.
“I knew what to expect,” Brady said. “From the first point of the match, I knew my intensity was up.”
Brady reached the Australian Open doubles semifinals last week.
Chinese qualifier Ying Ying Duan overcame a back injury to eliminate seventh-seeded Pauline Parmentier of France 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours.
Also, fourth-seeded Saisai Zheng came from behind to beat Mandy Minella of Luxembourg 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-4.
Other winners included Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, and Australian Open doubles champion Zhang Shuai of China.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — No. 17 Madison Keys and No. 23 Danielle Collins will lead the U.S. Fed Cup team against Australia next month.
Sofia Kenin and Nicole Melichar will join them on the team announced Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association and team captain Kathy Rinaldi. The 25-year-old Collins recently reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open.
The first round of the World Group will be held Feb. 9-10 in Asheville, North Carolina.
The U.S. will face No. 14 Ashleigh Barty and No. 46 Daria Gavrilova, along with Priscilla Hon, Kimberley Birrell and Astra Sharma on a hard court at U.S. Cellular Center. The 22-year-old Barty is coming off a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open.
The U.S. is 9-5 all-time vs. the Aussies. The Americans won their last meeting in the 2016 World Group Playoff.
The winner will face Germany or Belarus in the semifinals on April 20-21.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova won eight straight games to take control of the match before needing a tiebreaker to finally beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday in the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.
Kvitova, playing her opening match after a first-round bye, went from trailing 2-1 in the first set to a 3-0 lead in the second. But she double-faulted on match point at 5-1 to let Azarenka back into the match.
Kvitova will next face either eighth-seeded Donna Vekic or lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals.
Maria Sharapova withdrew from the tournament with a right shoulder injury, hours before she was to play Daria Kasatkina in the second round.