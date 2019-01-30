Svitolina in Fed Cup dispute with Ukraine tennis officials

KIEV, Ukraine — Australian Open quarterfinalist Elina Svitolina is in a dispute with the Ukrainian Tennis Federation and has withdrawn from her country’s Fed Cup team.
Svitolina, who is ranked seventh in the world, says she can’t play upcoming Fed Cup matches in Poland because she is injured. But the federation says she and Dayana Yastremska originally agreed to play but withdrew after their agent made unreasonable financial demands.
The federation says “playing matches for your national team should be a matter of patriotism, dedication and respect for the sporting honor of Ukraine.”
Writing on Facebook, Svitolina says financial “negotiations” did take place, but the deciding factor was the neck and shoulder problem which hampered her in her Australian Open quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.
Without Svitolina and Yastremska, the Fed Cup team will instead include Lesia Tsurenko, Kateryna Kozlova, Marta Kostyuk and Nadiya Kichenok.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — No. 17 Madison Keys and No. 23 Danielle Collins will lead the U.S. Fed Cup team against Australia next month.
Sofia Kenin and Nicole Melichar will join them on the team announced Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association and team captain Kathy Rinaldi. The 25-year-old Collins recently reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open.
The first round of the World Group will be held Feb. 9-10 in Asheville, North Carolina.
The U.S. will face No. 14 Ashleigh Barty and No. 46 Daria Gavrilova, along with Priscilla Hon, Kimberley Birrell and Astra Sharma on a hard court at U.S. Cellular Center. The 22-year-old Barty is coming off a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open.
The U.S. is 9-5 all-time vs. the Aussies. The Americans won their last meeting in the 2016 World Group Playoff.
The winner will face Germany or Belarus in the semifinals on April 20-21.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova won eight straight games to take control of the match before needing a tiebreaker to finally beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday in the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.
Kvitova, playing her opening match after a first-round bye, went from trailing 2-1 in the first set to a 3-0 lead in the second. But she double-faulted on match point at 5-1 to let Azarenka back into the match.
Kvitova will next face either eighth-seeded Donna Vekic or lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals.
Maria Sharapova withdrew from the tournament with a right shoulder injury, hours before she was to play Daria Kasatkina in the second round.