Keys, Collins among U.S. Fed Cup team vs Australia

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — No. 17 Madison Keys and No. 23 Danielle Collins will lead the U.S. Fed Cup team against Australia next month.
Sofia Kenin and Nicole Melichar will join them on the team announced Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association and team captain Kathy Rinaldi. The 25-year-old Collins recently reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open.
The first round of the World Group will be held Feb. 9-10 in Asheville, North Carolina.
The U.S. will face No. 14 Ashleigh Barty and No. 46 Daria Gavrilova, along with Priscilla Hon, Kimberley Birrell and Astra Sharma on a hard court at U.S. Cellular Center. The 22-year-old Barty is coming off a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open.
The U.S. is 9-5 all-time vs. the Aussies. The Americans won their last meeting in the 2016 World Group Playoff.
The winner will face Germany or Belarus in the semifinals on April 20-21.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova won eight straight games to take control of the match before needing a tiebreaker to finally beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday in the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.
Kvitova, playing her opening match after a first-round bye, went from trailing 2-1 in the first set to a 3-0 lead in the second. But she double-faulted on match point at 5-1 to let Azarenka back into the match.
Kvitova will next face either eighth-seeded Donna Vekic or lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals.
Maria Sharapova withdrew from the tournament with a right shoulder injury, hours before she was to play Daria Kasatkina in the second round.
HUA HIN, Thailand — Garbine Muguruza rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the second set to beat Mona Barthel 6-3, 7-5 Wednesday in the second round of the Thailand Open.
The two-time Grand Slam champion said it was a “difficult match.”
“She had a lot of advantages but I’m happy that I kept fighting and ended up winning,” said Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later.
Muguruza will next face eighth-seeded Dayana Yastremska, who beat wild-card entry Peng Shuai 6-1, 6-4.
“In the first set, I felt really well on court but in the second set I felt a bit weak,” said Yastremska, an 18-year-old Ukrainian. “But I tried to keep myself under control and stayed focused like I did in the first set, which is the key for me to take the second set.”
Yastremska beat Muguruza last year in Luxembourg, winning 6-2, 6-3.
“She is young and has nothing to lose,” Muguruza said. “She is playing well right now. It will be a tough match.”
Also, fourth-seeded Saisai Zheng beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2, 6-4 and sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic defeated Kateryn Kozlova 7-6 (0), 6-1.