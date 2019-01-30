Kent Desormeaux rides 6,000th career winner

ARCADIA, Calif. — Jockey Kent Desormeaux rallied X S Gold over the final furlong at Santa Anita to earn his 6,000th career victory.
The 48-year-old Hall of Famer won the first race by a head for trainer Jim Cassidy on Sunday to reach the plateau.
Desormeaux won his first race at Evangeline Downs in his native Louisiana on July 13, 1986. He soon moved to Maryland and went on to be the nation’s leading rider in 1987 with 450 victories. Two years later, he again led the nation with 598 wins. In 1990, he relocated to Southern California.
He has won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness three times each, the Belmont once and has six Breeders’ Cup victories.
Desormeaux says he’s now taking aim at Eddie Delahoussaye, who ranks 15th all-time with 6,383 victories. He would also like to win two more Kentucky Derbies to tie Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack’s mark of five each.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Triple Crown-winning jockey Victor Espinoza says doctors have cleared him to resume his Hall of Fame riding career.
Espinoza exercised two horses at Santa Anita on Sunday. He has been sidelined since breaking a vertebra in his neck and injuring his left shoulder and arm in a training accident at Del Mar in July.
The 46-year-old jockey says now that doctors have signed off, it’s up to him to decide when he’s fit and ready to ride.
Brian Beach, Espinoza’s agent, says after getting opinions from three doctors he expects Espinoza to return in mid-February.
LONDON — Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood might have a shot at winning the world’s most grueling steeplechase for the first time with a not so wild horse.
British Grand National organizers say Wood’s horse, Sandymount Duke, is among 112 entries that will be whittled down to 40 runners for the race on April 6.
Sandymount Duke has won 10 of 30 races and runs in the 71-year-old Wood’s red and white silks. Wood bred the 10-year-old gelding, which is trained by Jessica Harrington in Ireland.
Race organizers hope Wood can attend the race near Liverpool in northwest England because the Rolling Stones don’t begin their tour of the United States until April 20.
The Grand National winner earns 500,000 pounds ($655,000).