Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt slams Davis Cup changes

ADELAIDE, Australia — Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt is not happy about the new format beginning this year for the Davis Cup.
Hewitt called the new setup “ridiculous” on Tuesday and ripped into former Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique, whose Kosmos investment group has been involved with the revamp.
Hewitt says “now we’re getting run by a Spanish football player, which is like me come out and asking to change things for the Champions League. He knows nothing about tennis.”
Australia faces Bosnia-Herzegovina beginning Friday with the winner moving to the 18-team final in November in Madrid.
The move was made to streamline the competition in a congested tennis schedule.
Hewitt adds: “I don’t agree at all with it. I think having the finals in one place is ridiculous. I personally don’t think all the top players will play. We will wait and see.”
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — No. 17 Madison Keys and No. 23 Danielle Collins will lead the U.S. Fed Cup team against Australia next month.
Sofia Kenin and Nicole Melichar will join them on the team announced Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association and team captain Kathy Rinaldi. The 25-year-old Collins recently reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open.
The first round of the World Group will be held Feb. 9-10 in Asheville, North Carolina.
The U.S. will face No. 14 Ashleigh Barty and No. 46 Daria Gavrilova, along with Priscilla Hon, Kimberley Birrell and Astra Sharma on a hard court at U.S. Cellular Center. The 22-year-old Barty is coming off a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open.
The U.S. is 9-5 all-time vs. the Aussies. The Americans won their last meeting in the 2016 World Group Playoff.
The winner will face Germany or Belarus in the semifinals on April 20-21.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova won eight straight games to take control of the match before needing a tiebreaker to finally beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday in the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.
Kvitova, playing her opening match after a first-round bye, went from trailing 2-1 in the first set to a 3-0 lead in the second. But she double-faulted on match point at 5-1 to let Azarenka back into the match.
Kvitova will next face either eighth-seeded Donna Vekic or lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals.
Maria Sharapova withdrew from the tournament with a right shoulder injury, hours before she was to play Daria Kasatkina in the second round.