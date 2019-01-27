Elia Viviani wins Cadel Evans Road Race over Ewan

GEELONG, Australia — Italy’s Elia Viviani won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Cycle Race on Sunday, edging Australian Caleb Ewan in a sprint finish.
Viviani was runner-up in the race last year to Australia’s Jay McCarthy but was able to go one better this season with help from his powerful Belgium-based team Decuninck-Quick Step.
While Viviani went on to record 18 wins in an extraordinary 2018 season, his second placing in the Cadel Evans race was an irritation.
“Always when I’m asked about my amazing 2018, there are two second places I don’t like – this race and Gent Wevelgem,” Viviani said. “It’s the best way to start the season.”
Viviani was set up for the win by a brilliant lead-out by teammate Michael Morkov while Ewan was boxed in and got out too late to bridge the gap. Ewan took second ahead of South Africa’s Daryl Impey.
ADELAIDE, Australia — Italy’s Elia Viviani slipped through a tiny gap near the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour Down Under on Tuesday as riders faced the dual challenge of extreme heat and strong winds.
Viviani was tucked back in the peloton, behind triple world champion Peter Sagan, as riders raced towards the finish of the 129-kilometer stage at Port Adelaide.
First Danny van Poppel of the Netherlands, then Germany’s Maximilian Richard Walscheid hit the front in the straight sprint to the finish and Walscheid looked to have made the winning burst.
But Viviani, who fell during the 50-kilometer tour prelude on Sunday, showed fearlessness as he threaded his way along the crowd barriers to dash past Walsheid for the stage victory.
Riders had to contend with temperatures in the high 30s Celsius (about 100 degrees Fahrenheit) as they raced through the Adelaide Hills, then contended with heat and crosswinds on the long ride along a broad and exposed motorway to the finish.
Organizers had intended to finish with a 3.4-km circuit but, after concerns about the heat, winds and possible traffic problems, they opted instead for a straight run into the finish.
“Today the plan was to wait a little bit and put me in the best position,” Viviani said. “Also the lead out guys had to bring some wind in the face from five kilometers to one kilometer out. Sometimes the danger is you don’t have the space to go through, but I found a little space on the left on the barriers.”
Viviani claimed the win for his Deceuninck-Quick Step team ahead of Walscheid while Italy’s Jakub Mareczko was third. Sagan finished in eighth place with the same time as the winner.
LONDON — The former doctor of Team Sky and British Cycling will face a medical hearing on allegations he covered up an order of testosterone which was intended to help an athlete.
Richard Freeman’s actions have been at the center of a British parliamentary investigation into doping in sport and he is now accused by the General Medical Council of getting Testogel “to administer to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.”
Details published by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ahead of an upcoming hearing say Freeman is accused of making “untrue statements, in that he denied making the order and advised that it had been made in error” in 2011. Freeman is said to have asked a company to provide confirmation that the Testogel order was sent in error and returned “knowing that this had not taken place.”
The tribunal will examine allegations Freeman misled the U.K. Anti-Doping Agency in a 2017 interview by insisting the Testogel had not been ordered for an athlete at the Manchester velodrome where both Team Sky and British Cycling were based at the time in 2011.
The tribunal is listed as being sometime between Feb. 6 to March 5.