AP Images

Two years after stabbing, Kvitova into Australian Open final

Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 12:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two years ago, Petra Kvitova missed the Australian Open, just weeks after her racket-holding left hand was stabbed by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic.

Two days from now, back at her best during what she calls her “second career,” Kvitova will play for the championship at Melbourne Park.

Taking control after the court’s retractable roof was closed as the temperature soared toward 100 degrees (38 Celsius) Thursday, the No. 7-seeded Kvitova surged to a 7-6 (2), 6-0 semifinal victory over 35th-ranked American Danielle Collins.

“It means everything,” Kvitova said of reaching her first major final since the December 2016 knife attack that led to hours of surgery on her hand.

Kvitova stretched her winning streak to 11 matches and has a chance to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings if she can collect her first Australian Open title to go alongside the two she earned at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

In Saturday’s final, Kvitova will face reigning U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka or 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

It was Pliskova who saved four match points and came back from 5-1 down in the third set to stun Serena Williams in the quarterfinals.

Against Collins, a two-time NCAA champion at the University of Virginia who was 0-5 at major tournaments until last week, Kvitova was more aggressive throughout, mixing big lefty forehands and well-timed pushes forward to the tune of a 30-9 edge in total winners.

But the key to the outcome might very well have been what happened at 4-all after 35 minutes of action: That’s when the decision finally was made to close the 15,000-seat stadium’s cover, drawing cheers of approval from broiling spectators.

Kvitova probably wanted to applaud, too.

“I was happier than the fans that the roof closed,” she said afterward. “I like to play indoors. It helped me a little bit.”

She’s made clear over the years she is not a huge fan of playing in stifling heat. Not too many people truly are, of course, but someone like Collins, a 25-year-old from Florida, might be more used to that sort of thing.

The match was suspended for about five minutes and when play resumed, it went from being completely even to tilted in Kvitova’s favor. She dominated the tiebreaker and the second set.

The chair umpire was Carlos Ramos, the official who penalized Williams a game in last year’s chaotic U.S. Open final, and Collins got into a couple of testy exchanges with him.

First in the tiebreaker, then in the opening game of the second set, Collins protested that Ramos was applying rules differently than umpires had in her earlier matches. Whether or not there was merit to what she was saying, it seemed clear that the back-and-forths with Ramos didn’t help Collins.

Djokovic advances after Nishikori retires at Australian Open

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 23, 2019, 7:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

No man has won more Australian Open titles than Novak Djokovic, so obviously he has worked out a routine for getting through the rounds.

After needing less than an hour to get through his quarterfinal match — the six-time champion was leading 6-1, 4-1 when Kei Nishikori retired with a sore right leg — he was asked about the prospect of a final featuring the players ranked No. 1 and No. 2.

“Right now it’s my press conference, so it will be nice to talk about me more than Nadal,” he said. “If you want to talk about our possible encounter, we talk about that if we both win semis.”

Rafael Nadal plays 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday in the first of the men’s semifinals. Djokovic takes on No. 28-seeded Lucas Pouille on Friday.

Djokovic is back in the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016, when he defended his title to end a sequence of five Australian titles in six years.

He shares the men’s record for most Australian titles with Roger Federer and Roy Emerson. After winning Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, the 31-year-old Serb is hoping to make it three major titles in a row.

Djokovic has a 27-25 edge in career-head-to-heads with Nadal, whose 17 major titles include only one in Australia (2009).

Their only career meeting at Melbourne Park was in the 2012 final, when Djokovic won an epic five-setter 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Lucas Pouille reaches Australian Open semifinals

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 23, 2019, 6:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

MELBOURNE, Australia — Lucas Pouille had lost every Australian Open match he played until he hired Amelie Mauresmo as coach.

A couple of months later, he’s into a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time.

The 24-year-old Frenchman will next play Novak Djokovic, who is aiming for a men’s record seventh Australian title, so things will get tougher.

Djokovic was leading 6-1, 4-1 and his quarterfinal match was less than an hour old Wednesday when eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori retired with an injured right leg, finally succumbing after three of his four previous rounds went to five sets. It gave Djokovic a spot in the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016, when he won his second straight title and his fifth in six years.

“Feels great. This has been my most successful Grand Slam throughout my career,” Djokovic said. “Past two years have been a bit tough with the elbow injury and everything.

“Over the past 10 years, I’ve had plenty of success here. Everyone tries to get their hands on one of the four biggest titles in sport, but Australia has been really kind to me.”

Pouille isn’t even sure how far he’s capable of going. But after losing in the first round on his five previous visits, he knows the trajectory is OK.

“I didn’t win a match in Melbourne before,” Pouille said. “Now I’m in the semifinals. So just very, very happy.”

Pouille fended off a strong comeback from 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic for a 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 win, his first in three tries in a major quarterfinal and is first against the big-serving Canadian.

Mauresmo, who won two major titles as a player, including the 2006 Australian women’s title, had previously worked as Andy Murray’s coach. Pouille said Mauresmo had quickly worked out how to improve his game, giving him confidence.

“She’s the right state of mind. She knows everything about tennis. It’s not about being a woman or a man. It doesn’t matter,” Pouille said in an on-court interview when asked about the rarity of a highly-ranked male player working with a female coach. “You just have to know what you’re doing – and she does.”

Some people criticized Murray, a three-time major champion and five-time finalist in Australia, when he first hired Mauresmo. But Pouille hasn’t had to contend with that kind of sexist negativity.

“I think times changed. It’s a shame that it happened,” Pouille said. “Men are coaching women, so why not the contrary? She’s a champion. She’s a great coach.”

The No. 28-seeded Pouille was up two sets and had break points in the seventh and ninth games of the third but Raonic held serve in clutch moments.

Then Raonic rallied, railing against officialdom after getting angry when he challenged a line judge’s call as Pouille was serving to stay in the set.

His service return hit the baseline but was called out. When he challenged it, and a replay confirmed his shot was good, chair umpire Nico Helwerth ordered a replay of the point.

Raonic thought he deserved to be given the point and, when he asked why it wasn’t awarded to him, told the umpire “because you don’t watch, because you’re incapable.”

Pouille won the replayed point and held serve for 6-6, but Raonic won the first six points of the tiebreaker and eventually forced a fourth set.

It was on serve until Pouille put serious pressure on Raonic’s serve and volleys, and broke to clinch the match.

Raonic is now 1-3 in Australian Open quarterfinals, but he had a tough draw at Melbourne Park. He had to hold off Nick Kyrgios in the first round, former champion Stan Wawrinka in the second and No. 4-seeded Alexander Zverev in the fourth.

Raonic said he was disappointed with his serve in the quarterfinals, but not about his challenge in the third set.

For Pouille, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up had some words of wisdom.

“It’s not so much only the opponent you’re facing, but it’s also the situation, which is a completely new one for him,” Raonic said. “I think he has to stay true to himself, try to do the things he does well, really focus on that aspect more than anything else.”