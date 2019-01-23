AP Images

Kooiker-huh? An intro to Westminster dog show’s new breeds

Associated PressJan 23, 2019, 3:51 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) Two new breeds. Sixteen new syllables.

The grand basset griffon Vendeen and the Nederlandse kooikerhondje make their debuts at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show next month, each getting a nationally televised turn among the more than 190 breeds on the purple carpet at the nation’s premier canine contest.

But Buzz Lightyear, for one, seems to be taking his breed’s big moment in stride. The 4-year-old grand basset griffon Vendeen (pronounced: grahnd bah-SAY’ grih-FAHN’ vahn-DAY’-ahn) glanced out Tuesday at the cameras at a Westminster-preview news conference, looked up at owner Brielly Cipriotti, and then lay down on rostrum to do a couple of the things his breed does best: sniff around and induce smiles.

“They’re extremely sweet, and they have a big, goofy attitude,” Cipriotti, of Bealeton, Virginia, said later. She’s excited about the exposure that the low-slung, long-eared, hardy French rabbit-hunting hound breed stands to gain from Westminster.

About 3,200 dogs, ranging from wee Malteses to strapping mastiffs, are entered to compete at next month’s show, which includes agility and obedience competitions along with the breed judging that leads to the signature Best in Show trophy. It will be awarded Feb. 12 at Madison Square Garden and live on FS1.

The relatively new agility and obedience contests are open to mixed-breed dogs.

Dobby, a corgi-terrier mix, is making his fourth try at the agility title. But even if he wins, it won’t be the most eventful thing that has happened at Westminster for owner Stefanie Kappus.

Her husband, Toby, proposed to her as she came out of the agility ring last year.

“He keeps saying, `What am I going to do to top that this year?”‘ joked Kappus, of Milford, New Jersey.

New breeds appear at Westminster after getting recognized by the American Kennel Club. The process takes years and includes setting standards and having hundreds of dogs spread around the country.

The merry, clever Nederlandse kooikerhondje (pronounced NAY’-dehr-lahn-seh KOY’-kehr-hahnd-jeh) was initially trained to help Dutch duck hunters by attracting the birds’ interest and then luring them into net-covered canals.

“It’s the Pied Piper of the dog world,” said owner Rod Beckstead, of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, as he showed off 2+-year-old Bandit on Tuesday.

The breed remains versatile and easy to teach to do dog sports and other things; some even serve as cadaver dogs, he said.

Westminster is regularly protested by animal-rights activists who deplore dog breeding as appearance-focused and detrimental to mixed-breed dogs that need homes. The club portrays the show as a tribute to all canines.

The Westminster Kennel Club show spans events on Feb. 9, 11 and 12, with parts broadcast on Fox Sports and Nat Geo WILD. A “Meet the Breeds” event, featuring both dogs and cats, unfolds alongside Westminster on Feb. 9.

The Whippet has won Best in Show at the 2018 National Dog Show.

Whiskey the Whippet won the Hound Group first, and then beat the Doberman Pinscher for the top honor.

“I think [he’s] an outstanding example of what the ideal Whippet would look like,” Whiskey’s handler Justin Smithey said of the dog he raised himself. “This is our companion, our pet. He was born by my bed.”

The Doberman Pinscher won the Working Group, the Chesapeake Bay Retriever won the Sporting Group, the Wire Fox Terrier won the Terrier Group, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi won the Herding Group, the Lhasa Apso won the Non-Sporting Group and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel won the Toy Group.

Hear more from Smithey below:

NBCSports.com also includes highlights from the TV special, behind-the-scenes photos and video, capturing all the backstage canine energy of one of only three remaining “benched” shows at which dogs and handlers are on hand all day to interact with the public.

The two-hour special aired on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 16th straight year. It annually attracts a total audience of more than 20 million people as America’s most prominent and widely-viewed showcase for the sport.