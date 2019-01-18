AP Images

Ukrainian teen who plays Serena next saw this matchup coming

Associated Press Jan 18, 2019
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Serena Williams’ next Australian Open opponent, 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska, feels as if she saw Saturday’s matchup coming a decade ago.

She tells the story of being at home in Ukraine at the age of 8 and watching on TV as Williams — whom she calls “a legend” — fell behind in a Grand Slam match. That was, understandably, distressing to the little fan. Dayana, who’d been taking tennis lessons since she was 4 1/2, decided Williams could use some help.

So the kid ran to her bedroom, grabbed a racket and resumed following along with the broadcast, pretending to hit the shots Williams needed to hit.

“She won a point. She won a game. She won a set. She won a match. I was screaming at the same time she was screaming. And when she won the match, I had in my thoughts that, ‘Well, I guess we won together. It’s our win,’” Yastremska said, laughing at the memory. “And then I had another thought that, ‘Maybe, one day I’m going to play (against) her in the big arena.’”

That’ll happen in the third round at Melbourne Park — in what’ll be only the fourth Slam match for the 57th-ranked Yastremska, who trains at Justine Henin’s tennis academy in Belgium.

Yastremska’s two wins this week are her first at this level and they came against 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur and No. 23 seed Carla Suarez Navarro.

It’ll be Slam match No. 379 for the formerly top-ranked Williams, who is 333-45 and already has 23 Grand Slam titles, including seven from the Australian Open alone.

Asked what she knows about Yastremska, who was born about eight months after Williams won her first major championship at the 1999 U.S. Open, the 37-year-old American responded that her coach would provide a scouting report.

“I’m going to just go out there and obviously take her extremely serious,” Williams said. “She’s here, made it this far, and she’s here to win.”

Saturday’s match won’t be their first face-to-face encounter, according to Yastremska.

She said the pair crossed paths in the locker room this week.

“I just say, ‘Hello,’ and ‘You have a great daughter, and I respect you a lot as a person, as a player.’ She told me, ‘Thank you so much. You’re so nice, so sweet,’” Yastremska recounted.

Just like any admirer getting the chance to meet an idol.

Now they’ll share a court with a fourth-round berth at stake.

“I always wanted to be like her. But getting older, I realized I have to (have) my own style,” said Yastremska, the junior runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016 and owner of one WTA title.

“It’s like a dream come true, so I’m going to try to (beat) her. I’m going to try to show my best tennis,” Yastremska said, then, thinking back to her 8-year-old self, added: “And maybe later, I’m going to tell her this story.”

All of 17, Anisimova of US scores upset at Australian Open

Associated Press Jan 18, 2019
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — All of 17, never the winner of a Grand Slam match until this week, Amanda Anisimova is making quite a first impression at the Australian Open.

Anisimova showed precisely why there are those who consider her a possible future star, producing one spectacular shot after another Friday to upset 11th-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-2 and reach the fourth round.

“I want to win this tournament,” Anisimova said, tapping her right index finger on a table for emphasis at her post-match news conference. “Right now.”

She is the youngest American to get this far at Melbourne Park since Jennifer Capriati in 1993 — and at any Grand Slam tournament since Serena Williams at the 1998 French Open. Pretty heady company.

“This is an unreal feeling,” Anisimova said. “I can’t believe that this is happening right now.”

Believe it, kid. She captured a ton of attention on Day 5, when defending champion Caroline Wozniacki was knocked out by 2008 champion Maria Sharapova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Another American woman, 35th-ranked Danielle Collins, joined Anisimova in earning a debut trip to the round of 16 at a major with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 19 Caroline Garcia. Up next for Collins will be three-time major champion and former No. 1 Angelique Kerber, who needed less than an hour to overwhelm 240th-ranked Australian wild-card entry Kimberly Birrell 6-1, 6-0.

At the 2006 U.S. Open, when she was 19, Sharapova became the most recent teen to claim a Slam title. Anisimova grew up cheering for Sharapova — they now share an agent — and would love to match her feat of winning a major before age 20. Who would doubt her?

“I respect her a lot, because I think she’s young and has a great game. I mean, she’s really proving what she can do,” said Sharapova, who sat at the same table as Anisimova at their agent’s wedding last year. “She has a really bright future ahead of her.”

It’s not just that Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey and is based in Florida, has knocked off two seeded players already, including the hard-hitting Sabalenka, who was many a pundit’s pick for a deep run at Melbourne Park.

Or that she’s dropped a measly total of 17 games through three matches.

It’s the way the 87th-ranked Anisimova — there is no one younger in the WTA’s top 100 — is doing it, with clean and dangerous shotmaking and impeccable court coverage.

Take the shot — shot of the match? Of the tournament? Of the year so far? — that she produced at 3-0, 15-all in the second set.

It was a 12-stroke exchange in which Sabalenka held the upper hand throughout, steering Anisimova from corner to corner. It culminated with one sprint by Anisimova to her right for a forehand, then a sprint to her left for a backhand, followed by yet another switch of direction for a sprint back to her right. Her momentum carried her well wide of the doubles alley as she conjured up a “How did she do that?!” squash-like forehand that looped past Sabalenka and somehow landed in a corner for a winner, drawing raucous appreciation from the crowd at Margaret Court Arena — and an ever-so-slight smile from Anisimova.

“I’m really feeling good out here,” said Anisimova, who is coached by her father, as well as the same person who’s worked with her since she was 9. “I’m playing some really good tennis.”

That’s an understatement.

She delivered more winners than Sabalenka, 21-12, as well as fewer unforced errors, 13-9. Anisimova won all eight of her service games, saving the lone break point she faced. She broke the hard-serving Sabalenka four times.

Anisimova’s first trip to Australia, and third appearance in the main draw at a major, now progresses to Week 2 and a matchup against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who beat Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-4.

On a rainy afternoon that saw the roofs closed on the three main courts, and play delayed on smaller arenas, Sharapova advanced to face No. 15 Ash Barty of Australia, while 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens beat No. 31 Petra Martic 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) and now meets Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

In the men’s draw, Roger Federer dispatched one youngster and set his sights on facing another.

The 37-year-old Federer, seeking a third consecutive title in Melbourne, dismissed 21-year-old Taylor Fritz of the U.S. 6-2, 7-5, 6-2. Federer now takes on 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who eliminated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

“We all want them to win all the big stuff, but it just takes time,” Federer said about the newest generation of challengers. “I’m still giving them a hard time, sometimes.”

Also advancing was the man Federer beat in last year’s final, Marin Cilic. He overcame two match points — opponent Fernando Verdasco double-faulted one of them away — and erased a two-set hole to win 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8), 6-3 in a contest that lasted more than 4 hours and ended just before 1 a.m.

Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, now faces No. 22 Roberto Bautista-Agut, a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 winner against No. 10 Karen Khachanov.

Rafael Nadal beat 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 and now gets 2010 Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych.

Frances Tiafoe, an American who turns 21 on Sunday, got to the fourth round at a major for the first time by defeating Andreas Seppi of Italy 6-7 (3), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Tiafoe now meets No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov, who is being coached by Andre Agassi.

One of the sleepers, Berdych, reawakens rivalry with Nadal

Associated Press Jan 18, 2019
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The men’s tennis tour picked four “sleepers” to watch at the Australian Open. One of them has reached the fourth round at the Australian Open as many times — 11 — as Stefan Edberg, who won two titles in five finals here. He also has won more matches (47) at the season-opening Grand Slam in the Open era than Pete Sampras, who won two Australian titles among his 14 majors.

Care to guess who? It’s Tomas Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon finalist. He next plays Rafael Nadal, who has reached the second week at Melbourne Park a dozen times.

Of the ATP’s other so-called sleepers, Milos Raonic is still in contention in the other half.

The big-serving Canadian’s win over 2014 champion Stan Warwinka took one of them out of equation. The other, 2008 runner-up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, lost to top-ranked Novak Djokovic in a second-round rematch of the 2008 Australian final.

That leaves Berdych first among the quartet into the second week.

Berdych is outnumbered by Nadal on almost every statistic bar one — the 33-year-old Czech had more time on the sidelines last year with injury.

He beat No. 18 Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 on the third of the show courts on Friday to reach the fourth round here for the 11th time in 13 years. Nadal beat 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the opening night match on Rod Laver Arena.

“I don’t say I’m here, ready to win the tournament, because you never know what’s going on,” Nadal said. “The only thing that I can say is I won three good matches, and now I have another tough opponent in front that he’s playing great.

“He started the season at a very high level. So going to be a very big test for me.”

Coming off six months out because of a back injury, Berdych is unseeded at a major for the first time since 2005 and lurking in the draw as a difficult early-round rival for top players.

He beat No. 13-seeded Kyle Edmund, a semifinalist here last year, and Robin Haase. Now his path winds back to a long-time road block.

Second-seed Nadal, a 17-time major winner, is coming off three months on the sidelines with knee and ankle injuries but has hit form quickly.

Nadal leads their career head-to-heads 19-4, but Berdych’s win in the quarterfinals here in 2015 will keep it interesting.

Berdych said he feels fresher physically and mentally after his time out.

“The way I see things. It’s all together. It comes up to the result that I’m really feeling very good on court,” he said. “Yes it’s a combination of a different preparation, a different approach. Quite a lot of changes for me in the last six months.

“Seems they’re paying off.”

Berdych has been on the tour during the domination of the so-called Big Four — Roger Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray — and perhaps could have won a major if he’d played in another era. But it doesn’t bother him as he heads into the twilight of his career.

“Our generation is too strong. It’s just proved by the results,” he said. “You have a clear fact, clear results. That’s so far how it is.

“The only change is, we’re just getting older — it’s a process you cannot stop. One day it’s going to get ended. The young ones are going to take over. We’re just trying to do our best.”